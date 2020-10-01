 

Vonovia Drives Carbon Neutral Future: Solar Energy and Hydrogen Make Neighborhoods Self-Sufficient and Serve as Examples for the Industry
 

- At climate conference in Berlin, Vonovia, Fraunhofer-Allianz and the German Energy Agency present an approach to create solutions for carbon neutral homes

- Refurbishment already enables reduction of energy consumption by 45%

- Serial refurbishment, landlord-to-tenant electricity and e-mobility to counteract climate change

- Aim: Climate protection must remain affordable for tenants


Berlin/Bochum, October 1, 2020 - Vonovia intends to become the driving force for climate protection in the housing industry and is making residential neighborhoods the focal point of a decentralized energy revolution. At its conference "Outlook for Climate-Neutral Living," hosted on October 1, 2020 on the EUREF Campus in Berlin, Germany's leading residential real estate company presented ideas for achieving climate-neutral housing stock across the entire industry. Five areas of action were identified for the neighborhood of the future: rate of refurbishment, renewable energies, changeover of the electricity supply system, mobility and tenants.

The building sector's contributions toward Paris Agreement targets were discussed in Berlin before an audience including the Chairwoman of the Alliance 90/The Greens Party in the German Bundestag, Katrin Göring-Eckardt; State Secretary Andreas Feicht (German Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy); President of the German Tenants' Association, Lukas Siebenkotten; and prominent scientists. "Greater energy efficiency in housing stock is one of the catalysts for achieving climate protection goals. We are taking on social responsibility for the development of an efficient climate path that tenants can afford," explained Rolf Buch, Chief Executive Officer of Vonovia, in his opening address at the conference.

