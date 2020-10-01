 

UBS and Banco do Brasil Launch UBS BB Investment Bank and Unveil the Firm’s Leadership Team

Today, UBS and Banco do Brasil announced the name of their strategic partnership in South America, UBS BB Investment Bank (“UBS BB”), as well as its executive leadership team and brand identity.

Positioned to become the leading investment bank in the region, UBS BB will provide clients with access to M&A and advisory capabilities, debt and equity capital markets, and a broad network of corporates and investors, as well as institutional securities brokerage and research. UBS BB will provide investment banking services in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Paraguay and Uruguay and institutional securities brokerage in Brazil.

Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, the new organization will be led by the following individuals:

  • Hélio Magalhães, UBS BB Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Banco do Brasil
  • Sylvia Coutinho, UBS BB Vice Chairman & Board Member and UBS Country Head, Brazil & UBS Head of Wealth Management, Latin America
  • Daniel Bassan, UBS BB Chief Executive Officer (formerly Head of Global Banking, Brazil, UBS Investment Bank)

The UBS BB Board of Directors will also include two executives from UBS and two executives from Banco do Brasil. The new board members will continue in their current roles with UBS and Banco do Brasil:

  • André Guilherme Brandão, CEO of Banco do Brasil
  • Darryll Hendricks, Americas Chief Operating Officer, UBS
  • Francisco Lassalvia, Director of Capital Markets, Banco do Brasil
  • Ros L’Esperance, Co-Head of Global Banking, UBS Investment Bank

UBS BB also unveiled its brand identity, which seeks to convey the strengths, values and aspirations of two complementary players with local and global resources. The new logo merges both organizations’ brand color palettes.

“I am thrilled to lead this new organization, which combines UBS’s global strengths and platform with Banco do Brasil’s unparalleled local knowledge, experience and relationships to become the leading investment bank in the region,” said Daniel Bassan, UBS BB Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to building a new company that provides world-class client service and leading financial products and solutions that will help promote growth in the region.”

André Brandão, CEO of Banco do Brasil and UBS BB Board Member, highlighted, “Banco do Brasil has a strong position in the Brazilian capital markets and this partnership with UBS will accelerate the development of our investment banking platform with a broader and more sophisticated range of products and services. By offering best-in-class solutions and experiences to our customers, UBS BB will be positioned at a new level in the industry.”

