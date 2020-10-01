Regarding Lithuania‘s Ten-Year Gas Transmission Network Development Plan
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 01.10.2020, 11:07 | 38 | 0 |
Amber Grid Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
More information:
AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Savanorių pr. 28, LT-03116 Vilnius, Lithuania. On 1st October 2020, the National Energy Regulatory Council approved Natural Gas Transmission System Operator's Amber Grid Ten-Year Network Development Plan for 2020-2029. The plan is published on the website of Amber Grid: https://www.ambergrid.lt/en/transmission-system/dvelopment-of-the-tran ...
More information:
Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,
+370 699 61 246, l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt
Attachment
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0