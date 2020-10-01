 

Skytanking Australia now active at Sydney Airport

Hamburg, October 1, 2020 - Skytanking Holding GmbH is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Skytanking Australia Pty Ltd has signed a contract with Sydney Airport Corporation Limited, to operate the aviation fuel storage and hydrant system at Sydney Airport from October 1, 2020 onwards.

The three-year contract was awarded to Skytanking Australia after an extensive international public tender process, which evaluated the bidders' technical and operational competencies, HSSE standards and innovative capabilities.

Gerard Reumer, CEO Skytanking, comments: "Sydney is Skytanking's first operation in Australia. It represents another milestone in the company's global goal to be the preferred aviation fuel handling partner for airlines, airports, and oil companies."

Sydney Airport is Australia's busiest airport and amongst the world largest airports in terms of fuel throughput. The fuel system managed by Skytanking is supplied via truck and pipelines and comprises 29,000 cbm of Jet A-1 storage and 11,000 metres of underground pipelines connecting the storage to more than 170 apron hydrant pits.

Skytanking is a subsidiary of Marquard & Bahls, a Hamburg-based company that operates in the fields of supply, trading and logistics of energy & chemicals. Skytanking provides a full range of aviation fuelling services including building, owning and operating aviation fuel storage and hydrant facilities, and providing into-plane services to airlines, airports and oil companies. Skytanking handles 24.7 million cbm of aviation fuel per year, refuelling 2 million aircraft at 81 airports in 14 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, North America, and Australia.

For further information, please visit www.skytanking.com and www.marquard-bahls.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Gerard Reumer
CEO
Skytanking Holding GmbH
Tel. + 49 40 37004-0
gerard.reumer@skytanking.com 		 


