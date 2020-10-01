 

DGAP-DD init innovation in traffic systems SE english

01.10.2020, 11:35   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.10.2020 / 11:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Dr. Gottfried Greschner GmbH & Co. Vermögens-Verwaltungs KG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Gottfried
Last name(s): Greschner
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
init innovation in traffic systems SE

b) LEI
391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005759807

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
31.22 EUR 312200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
31.2200 EUR 312200.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-09-30; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


01.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Internet: www.initse.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63045  01.10.2020 

