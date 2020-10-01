 

Notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of Incap Corporation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2020, 11:45  |  73   |   |   

Incap Corporation                         Stock Exchange Release             1 October 2020 at 12.45 (eest)

NOTICE CONVENING THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF INCAP CORPORATION

The shareholders of Incap Corporation are hereby invited to the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held at Incap Corporation, Bulevardi 21 (entrance: Albertinkatu 25), 00180 Helsinki on Friday 23 October 2020 at 3:00 p.m. The reception of persons who have registered for the meeting and the distribution of voting tickets will commence at 2:30 p.m.

In order to limit the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic Incap Corporation urges shareholders to avoid attending the General Meeting personally at the meeting venue. Instead of personal participation, shareholders are recommended to follow the meeting via video stream (more detailed instructions can be found below under section C. Instructions for the participants in the General Meeting).

Shareholders following the meeting remotely are not considered to attend the General Meeting and cannot ask questions or vote remotely. To ensure that resolutions can be made at the annual general meeting the company has received confirmation from some of the largest shareholders that they support the Board’s proposals in the meeting.

The meeting shall be kept as short as possible and no refreshments will be served in connection with the meeting. The participation of the members of the Board of Directors and the members of the Management Team in the General Meeting will be limited to the minimum.

Incap Corporation carefully observes the restrictions and recommendations issued by the Finnish authorities and urges participants to take into account the recommendations of the authorities concerning, for instance, the use of face masks. The General Meeting can be held only if the requirements set by the authorities can be fulfilled. Incap Corporation will update its instructions regarding the General Meeting if necessary.

  1.  Matters on the agenda of the General Meeting

At the General Meeting, the following matters will be considered:

  1.  Opening of the meeting
  2.  Calling the meeting to order
  3.  Election of the persons to scrutinise the minutes and to verify the counting of the votes
  4.  Recording the legality of the meeting
  5.  Recording the attendance at the meeting and adoption of the list of votes
  6.  Authorisation for the Board of Directors to decide on a share issue

The Board of Directors proposes that the General Meeting authorise it to decide on a share issue in accordance with the pre-emption rights of shareholders as follows:

Seite 1 von 4
Incap Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Director Declaration
Selecta Biosciences and Sobi Announce Topline Data of SEL-212 from the Phase 2 COMPARE Trial ...
Zosano Pharma Receives Preliminary FDA Communication on Qtrypta NDA
Auxly Strengthens its Board and Announces Additional Steps on Path to Profitability
Zolgensma data including patients with more severe SMA at baseline further demonstrate therapeutic ...
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. Announces 15-Year Activated Carbon Supply Agreement with Cabot ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces The Official Mindleap Health Mobile App Launch in IOS and ...
California Gold Provides Corporate Update and Announces Leadership Changes
Endeavour Silver Announces At-The-Market Offering of up to US$60 Million
Enlivex Reports Positive Allocetra Trial Results in COVID-19 Patients in Severe/Critical Condition
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Director Declaration
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...