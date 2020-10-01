Notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of Incap Corporation

The shareholders of Incap Corporation are hereby invited to the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held at Incap Corporation, Bulevardi 21 (entrance: Albertinkatu 25), 00180 Helsinki on Friday 23 October 2020 at 3:00 p.m. The reception of persons who have registered for the meeting and the distribution of voting tickets will commence at 2:30 p.m.

In order to limit the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic Incap Corporation urges shareholders to avoid attending the General Meeting personally at the meeting venue. Instead of personal participation, shareholders are recommended to follow the meeting via video stream (more detailed instructions can be found below under section C. Instructions for the participants in the General Meeting).

Shareholders following the meeting remotely are not considered to attend the General Meeting and cannot ask questions or vote remotely. To ensure that resolutions can be made at the annual general meeting the company has received confirmation from some of the largest shareholders that they support the Board’s proposals in the meeting.

The meeting shall be kept as short as possible and no refreshments will be served in connection with the meeting. The participation of the members of the Board of Directors and the members of the Management Team in the General Meeting will be limited to the minimum.

Incap Corporation carefully observes the restrictions and recommendations issued by the Finnish authorities and urges participants to take into account the recommendations of the authorities concerning, for instance, the use of face masks. The General Meeting can be held only if the requirements set by the authorities can be fulfilled. Incap Corporation will update its instructions regarding the General Meeting if necessary.

Matters on the agenda of the General Meeting

At the General Meeting, the following matters will be considered:

Opening of the meeting Calling the meeting to order Election of the persons to scrutinise the minutes and to verify the counting of the votes Recording the legality of the meeting Recording the attendance at the meeting and adoption of the list of votes Authorisation for the Board of Directors to decide on a share issue

The Board of Directors proposes that the General Meeting authorise it to decide on a share issue in accordance with the pre-emption rights of shareholders as follows: