 

Enlivex Reports Positive Allocetra Trial Results in COVID-19 Patients in Severe/Critical Condition

Nes Ziona, Israel, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today reported positive top-line results of an investigator-initiated clinical trial of AllocetraTM in COVID-19 patients in severe/critical condition.

The clinical trial included five COVID-19 patients, three in severe condition and two in critical condition. All five patients had complete recovery from their respective severe/critical condition and were released from the hospital after an average of 5.5 days (severe) and 8.5 days (critical), following administration of AllocetraTM, at which time they were all COVID-19 PCR negative. There were no reported severe adverse events relating to the administration of AllocetraTM in the patients, and the therapy was well-tolerated.

Therapies such as plasma-based antibodies are typically administered to patients in moderate condition, whereas AllocetraTM was administered in the study to patients in severe or critical condition. The Company believes that AllocetraTM, if approved, could potentially cover the gap that currently exists in treating severe or critical COVID-19 patients.

Based on the positive results of the first five COVID-19 patients in severe or critical condition, taken together with the positive safety and efficacy results of AllocetraTM in 10 sepsis patients in a previous study, the Company has determined to shift recruitment of additional patients from the investigator-initiated clinical trial into a larger Phase II clinical trial of COVID-19 patients in severe or critical condition as soon as reasonably practicable, subject to regulatory approval.

Prof. Vernon van Heerden, Head of the Critical Care Medicine Unit at Hadassah Hospital in Israel, and the lead investigator of both the COVID-19 trial and a recently-completed Phase Ib clinical trial of AllocetraTM in sepsis patients stated: “We have now treated 15 patients with AllocetraTM at our hospital, 10 with sepsis, and five with COVID-19. Based on the compelling preliminary results that demonstrated safety and an indication of efficacy of AllocetraTM in these complicated patients, Enlivex’s product candidate has the potential to benefit COVID-19 patients in severe or critical condition.”

