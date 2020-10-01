 

HMS Networks AB (publ) acquires a majority of Procentec B.V.

HMS Industrial Networks AB, a wholly owned subsidiary of HMS Networks AB (publ), has acquired 70% of all shares in the Dutch company Procentec B.V. Headquartered in Rotterdam, Procentec is a world leader in solutions and services for diagnostics and monitoring of industrial networks.

Procentec’s offering ensures reliable network infrastructure for industrial networks such as PROFIBUS, PROFINET, EtherNet/IP and other industrial Ethernet standards. The portfolio includes key products ProfiTrace, ProfiHub, ComBricks, Atlas and Osiris which help field technicians perform network monitoring, analysis and troubleshooting in an easy way - on site in factories as well as remotely, preventing undesired manufacturing downtime.

“Procentec fills a gap in HMS’ offering within communication infrastructure. Industrial networks are vital in industrial processes, and Procentec’s products and services improve uptime and data availability significantly in these critical networks” says Staffan Dahlström, CEO of HMS Networks, and continues “With Procentec, HMS gets access to an aftermarket business related to the huge installed base of industrial networks globally, positioning HMS much closer to the end users of industrial networks. This is a very interesting new dimension for HMS given the fact that we today mainly supply products to device manufacturers and machine builders”.

“We are very excited to become part of HMS which opens up new doors for Procentec. HMS’ size and international presence will be a great asset for Procentec in our continued expansion. There will also be excellent opportunities for IP-sharing between the companies, as well as for co-creation of solutions related to industrial networking and Industry 4.0” says Pieter Barendrecht, CEO of Procentec B.V.

The 70% share in Procentec was acquired by HMS from the founders, who are no longer active in the company.  The remaining 30% is owned by the existing management team, who will keep their management positions and continue running the Procentec business.

With about 70 employees and subsidiaries in Germany, Italy and UK, the Procentec Group had consolidated sales of EUR 11.7 million in 2019. The acquisition will have a limited impact on HMS’ earnings per share going forward. 

For more information, please contact:
 Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS Networks AB, +46 (0)35 17 29 01
Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS Networks AB, +46 (0)35 710 6983


HMS Networks AB (publ) is the leading independent supplier of solutions for industrial communication and the Industrial Internet of Things. HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus, Ixxat, Ewon and IntesisTM brands. Development takes place at the headquarters in Halmstad, and in Ravensburg, Nivelles, Igualada, Wetzlar and Buchen. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea and UAE, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs over 600 people and reported sales of SEK 1,519 million in 2019. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm, category Mid Cap, Information Technology.

