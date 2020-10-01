Mitigating measures protect living standards and boost resilience

The Government will continue to use fiscal policy as a powerful tool to protect jobs and provide resilience. According to the fiscal budget proposal for 2021, introduced before Parliament today alongside the fiscal plan for 2021-2025, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Treasury is estimated to be negative in the amount of ISK 192bn next year. Taxes will be a total of ISK 52bn lower in 2021 than they would have been without the decisions taken by the Government during the current electoral term.

The fiscal budget proposal continues the policy laid down this year with the Government’s emergency measures, which focus on broad and strong measures to support the economy, save jobs, protect households, and lay the foundation for value creation after the pandemic-induced crisis subsides. The Treasury’s strong position at the onset of the pandemic has enabled the authorities to respond decisively to its repercussions by supporting distressed households and businesses. The fiscal budget proposal reflects the Government’s intention to overcome difficult circumstances and use fiscal policy as a powerful tool in that effort. No further cutbacks will be required of Government functions, and all key transfer systems will be protected. In order to guard against increased expenditures, new spending increases are restricted to pandemic response measures.

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Treasury is negative in the amount of ISK 192bn in 2021. The factor weighing heaviest is the ISK 89bn contraction in tax revenues caused by reduced activity in society. Treasury revenues are also reduced because of measures undertaken in response to the pandemic, including reimbursement of value-added tax on labour, expedited reduction of the bank tax, and cancellation of the bed-night tax, which cost the Treasury about ISK 17bn combined. In addition, unemployment benefits are expected to increase by ISK 23bn. Expenditures for various mitigating measures are estimated at ISK 35bn, and dividend payments are expected to decline by ISK 27bn.

Welfare, healthcare and education at the forefront

Welfare, healthcare, and education are the functions that will receive the most funding, with over 60% of total Treasury allocations.

One of the Government’s top priorities in its operations is to strengthen the healthcare system so as to improve services irrespective of users’ financial position or domicile, lower patients’ co-payments, and build nursing homes. In 2021, allocations to healthcare will increase by a further ISK 15bn, excluding wage and price movements, with the construction of the new Landspítali hospital weighing heaviest, with an increase at nearly ISK 7bn.