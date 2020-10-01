 

Sage Automotive Interiors Completes Acquisition of Adient’s Automotive Fabric Business

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 12:01  |  64   |   |   

Sage Automotive Interiors (an Asahi Kasei company) has now completed its agreement to acquire the automotive fabric business of Adient (NYSE: ADNT).

Sage Automotive Interiors has paid $175M and received regulatory approvals under the agreement announced on March 5, 2020.

“Strengthening our position in Europe will enable us to better support multiple OEMS locally and more broadly as we combine the best of both company operations,” said Dirk Pieper, CEO of Sage Automotive Interiors.

“We look to expand capacity and capability for automotive interior products to the European market to continue our global position as the #1 preferred automotive interiors company,” said Pieper.

Committed to developing innovative designs and creating high performing interiors without compromising the environment, Sage is a global company with more than 30 locations in 19 countries.

“Europe continues to be a key growth area for Sage Automotive Interiors. In addition, the technology and capabilities that will now be part of Sage Automotive Interiors will strengthen our ability to serve customers from our current locations in Europe and the rest of the world,” said Pieper.

Sage Automotive Interiors (www.sageautomotiveinteriors.com) is one of the world’s leading providers of automotive interior materials—seating, door panel surfaces, and headliners—to automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Global offices and manufacturing locations include the U.S., Japan, China, Brazil, Korea, India, Thailand, Mexico, and Europe. Sage enjoys core strengths in consumer research, sustainability and innovative problem solving for the OEM. Sage’s vision is to be the market leader in design, engineering, and technical capability supported by world class manufacturing. Sage Automotive Interiors is an Asahi Kasei company (TYO: 3407).

Adient Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Timestream
U.S. Department of Energy Advances Nuclear Stockpile Research and Simulations with 4X More Powerful ...
Datadog and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership
Veolia Welcomes the Conclusions of the Board of Directors Held Today by Engie
UBS and Banco do Brasil Launch UBS BB Investment Bank and Unveil the Firm’s Leadership Team
Kandi America Outlines Blueprint for U.S. Market Strategy, Unveils Innovative Micro Hub Dealership ...
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.20
5
Adient - spin-off von Johnson Controls