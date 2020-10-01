Spotify Technology S.A. to Announce Financial Results for Third Quarter 2020

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) will post its third quarter 2020 financial results and letter to shareholders on Thursday, October 29, 2020, before market open.

The company will hold a question and answer session to discuss third quarter 2020 financial results at 8:00am Eastern Time. Management will answer questions submitted via Slido. Questions may be submitted the day of the call at www.slido.com using the event code #SpotifyEarningsQ320.