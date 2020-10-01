 

Spotify Technology S.A. to Announce Financial Results for Third Quarter 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 12:00  |  48   |   |   

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) will post its third quarter 2020 financial results and letter to shareholders on Thursday, October 29, 2020, before market open.

The company will hold a question and answer session to discuss third quarter 2020 financial results at 8:00am Eastern Time. Management will answer questions submitted via Slido. Questions may be submitted the day of the call at www.slido.com using the event code #SpotifyEarningsQ320.

A live webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at investors.spotify.com and a recording of the webcast will be available following the session.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of more than 299 million Monthly Active Users and 138 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 92 markets, and more than 60 million tracks including 1.5 million podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.

Spotify Technology Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Timestream
U.S. Department of Energy Advances Nuclear Stockpile Research and Simulations with 4X More Powerful ...
Datadog and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership
Veolia Welcomes the Conclusions of the Board of Directors Held Today by Engie
UBS and Banco do Brasil Launch UBS BB Investment Bank and Unveil the Firm’s Leadership Team
Kandi America Outlines Blueprint for U.S. Market Strategy, Unveils Innovative Micro Hub Dealership ...
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
IPO: Datenfirma Palantir startet erfolgreich an der New Yorker Börse
30.09.20
Tesla-Kursziel: 300 Dollar! Zoom, AMD und Spotify im Check - HeavytraderZ
29.09.20
ROUNDUP: Richterin erwartet Prozess in 'Fortnite'-Streit im Juli 2021
28.09.20
Ebay, Spotify und Illumina weiterhin stark! - HeavytraderZ
25.09.20
Spannende Aktien: SPOTIFY und ILLUMINA - HeavytraderZ
25.09.20
Kritiker von Apples App Store organisieren sich
22.09.20
Heibel-Ticker PLUS Update 20#17: SCHNÄPPCHEN EINSAMMELN
17.09.20
Dow Jones, Facebook, Spotify, Apple, Oracle, Sony, Microsoft, Snowflake - US-Markt
16.09.20
Amazon Music startet umfangreiches Podcast-Angebot
15.09.20
Musik-Branche im Fokus: Spotify und Tencent Music festigen Marktstellung zum Nachteil von Amazon, Alibaba und Apple

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.07.20
28
Musik in den Ohren