New York City REIT, Inc. Announces Common Stock Dividend for Fourth Quarter 2020

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) (“NYC”) announced today that it intends to pay dividends on its shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock at an annualized rate of $0.40 per share or $0.10 per share on a quarterly basis. NYC anticipates paying dividends authorized by its board of directors on its shares of common stock on a quarterly basis in arrears on the 15th day of the first month following the end of each fiscal quarter (unless otherwise specified) to common stock holders of record on the record date for such payment.

Accordingly, NYC declared a dividend equal to $0.04889 per share, calculated to cover the period from August 18, 2020, the date on which shares of NYC’s Class A common stock commenced trading on the New York Stock Exchange, through September 30, 2020, on each share of NYC’s Class A common stock and Class B common stock payable on October 15, 2020 to common stock holders of record at the close of business on October 12, 2020.