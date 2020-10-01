 

Maxar Technologies Reports Significant Growth in Subscriptions to its SecureWatch Platform

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced it has surpassed 200 customers using SecureWatch, its cloud-based, geospatial subscription service. Contracted revenue for the product has roughly doubled in the past year.

SecureWatch allows end users to access and exploit a variety of data sources, including Maxar’s 110-petabyte library of high-resolution satellite imagery, daily WorldView imagery collections, low-resolution Sentinel-1 and Sentinel-2 satellite imagery and commercial synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data from RADARSAT-2. Most SecureWatch customers leverage the platform and its capabilities for monitoring and mapping applications, including high-definition mapping at scale around the world, detecting change and observing assets over time and planning humanitarian assistance and disaster responses.

Maxar's Engineering and Product teams are constantly improving SecureWatch to better serve our customers and mission partners. Recently, Maxar added Persistent Change Monitoring (PCM), an automated, image-based change detection data layer, as a standard capability on all SecureWatch Premium accounts, allowing end users to identify areas of human activity and save time when analyzing the latest imagery collections. For full details on how PCM can enhance monitoring and mapping efforts, read our latest blog post.

Next year, with the launch of Maxar’s WorldView Legion satellites, SecureWatch subscribers will benefit from dramatically expanded sub-30 cm image collection capacity. These satellites will allow Maxar to monitor the most dynamic parts of the globe up to 15 times per day, from sun-up to sun-down.

“Maxar’s SecureWatch platform provides an intuitive way to extract Earth intelligence from massive amounts of satellite imagery to enable better decision making,” said Jeff Culwell, Maxar’s Chief Product Officer. “We’re proud to leverage commercial innovation to support hundreds of customers who have various missions and projects around the globe.”

Customers are integrating the SecureWatch platform into their decision-making workflows across a broad range of sectors, including commercial technology, international defense and intelligence, and civil government. Visit the SecureWatch product page to receive a demonstration of how the platform can provide a critical information advantage.

