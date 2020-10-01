 

DGAP-DD Deutsche EuroShop AG

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.10.2020 / 12:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Claudia
Last name(s): Plath

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche EuroShop AG

b) LEI
529900Y9QTEFHFEKQ736 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007480204

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.02 EUR 470.94 EUR
10.02 EUR 4539.06 EUR
10.02 EUR 5010.00 EUR
10.01 EUR 1121.12 EUR
10.01 EUR 8888.88 EUR
10.00 EUR 10000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
10.01 EUR 30030.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-09-29; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Deutsche EuroShop AG
Heegbarg 36
22391 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-euroshop.de

 
