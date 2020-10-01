 

Technicolor Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2020, 12:15  |  44   |   |   

October 1, 2020

Technicolor: Information concerning the total number
of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to
Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16
of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers

Technicolor Shares
(ISIN Code FR0013505062)
Date Number of Outstanding Shares Number of Voting Rights
September 30, 2020 218,324,139 Number of Theoretical Voting Rights(1): 218,324,139
Number of Voting Rights Exercisable at Shareholders’ meeting(2): 218,324,139
  1. Calculated, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, based on the total number of outstanding shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares with suspended voting rights.
  2. Excluding shares with suspended voting rights.

*                       *

*

About Technicolor

www.technicolor.com – Follow us: @Technicolorlinkedin.com/company/technicolor

Technicolor shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).

 

