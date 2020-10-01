October 1, 2020

Technicolor: Information concerning the total number

of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to

Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16

of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers

Technicolor Shares

(ISIN Code FR0013505062) Date Number of Outstanding Shares Number of Voting Rights September 30, 2020 218,324,139 Number of Theoretical Voting Rights(1): 218,324,139 Number of Voting Rights Exercisable at Shareholders’ meeting(2): 218,324,139

Calculated, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, based on the total number of outstanding shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares with suspended voting rights. Excluding shares with suspended voting rights.

