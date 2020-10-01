 

Note from BriaCell Management – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

BERKELEY, Calif., and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ("BriaCell" or the "Company") (TSX-V:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to increase awareness of the disease. Significant progress has been made in breast cancer support, prevention, detection, diagnosis, treatment and care – yet the estimated 43,000 deaths per year in the U.S. still indicates a grave need for more effective breast cancer treatments.

Breast Cancer: Facts & Statistics (U.S.)

Per the American Cancer Society 2020 report:

  • Breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in women, with 276,480 women and 2,620 men expected to be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in 2020;
  • The average risk of a woman developing breast cancer sometime in her life is about 13%. This means there is a 1 in 8 chance she will develop breast cancer;
  • Approximately 30% of breast cancers occur in women younger than 55 and 44% occur in women older than 65;
  • Breast cancer deaths in 2020 are estimated at 42,690 (42,170 women, 520 men), making breast cancer the 2nd leading cause of cancer death in women (after lung cancer).

Note from BriaCell Management

October 1st kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month; yet sadly, for millions of Americans touched by the pain and death of breast cancer, their Awareness is eternal. BriaCell’s clinical aim to attack and destroy breast cancer tumors is also eternal, as we tirelessly advance our targeted immunotherapy clinical program.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month brings the awareness that BriaCell is not treating ‘subjects’ or ‘n=’. We are treating women – mothers, daughters, sisters, wives, friends. Breast cancer kills 117 women in the U.S. each day. BriaCell’s work has already demonstrated clinical benefit to some women (i.e. tumor shrinkage without serious side effects) who had failed multiple prior treatments.

BriaCell has truly emerged in 2020, with a flurry of major corporate and clinical developments, each one transformational on its own, including the identification of additional 'biomarkers’ – a possible predictor of high-responding patients and a relationship with Mount Sinai to investigate molecular and pathologic biomarkers in early 2020. In early 2020, also, BriaCell announced a remarkable responder who had failed 13 prior chemotherapy regimens prior to BriaCell’s treatment. She had experienced a highly remarkable reduction in tumors that had metastasized to areas outside of the breasts. Impressively, a metastasized tumor behind her left eye orbital region, which had pushed the eye forward from the skull, had completely disappeared. Additionally, an investigator grant was awarded by Merck & Co., Inc. to provide pembrolizumab [KEYTRUDA] for the Combination Study of Bria-IMT with KEYTRUDA in advanced breast cancer patients.

