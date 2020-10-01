 

DGAP-News Acceptance period for voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of METRO AG started

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.10.2020, 12:33  |  63   |   |   

DGAP-News: EP Global Commerce GmbH / Key word(s): Offer
Acceptance period for voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of METRO AG started

01.10.2020 / 12:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

Acceptance period for voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of METRO AG started

- Acceptance period from 1 October 2020 until 29 October 2020

- Offer provides for a cash payment of EUR 8.48 per ordinary share and EUR 8.89 per preference share

- No minimum acceptance threshold

- Goal is to give EP Global Commerce more flexibility

Grünwald, 1 October 2020 - Today, EP Global Commerce GmbH ("EP Global Commerce") published the offer document for its voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of METRO AG for the acquisition of all outstanding non-par value ordinary and preference shares not directly held by it ("Offer") following approval by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, "BaFin").

The acceptance period for the Offer begins upon publication of the offer document on
1 October 2020 and ends on 29 October 2020, 24:00 hrs. (Frankfurt am Main local time) / 19:00 hrs. (New York local time).

The cash offer price for the ordinary shares (ISIN DE000BFB0019) is EUR 8.48 per share and the cash offer price for the preference shares (ISIN DE000BFB0027) is EUR 8.89 per share.

By the Offer, EP Global Commerce aims to increase its investment in METRO AG above 30 percent to give itself more flexibility in the future. There is no minimum acceptance threshold. EP Global Commerce does not expect to hold more than 50 percent of the voting rights of METRO AG following settlement of the Offer. Nevertheless, the Offer enables all shareholders of METRO AG to monetize their investment in METRO AG at the offered prices. The Offer is subject to regulatory clearances and other customary conditions.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
DGAP-News: Jens Holstein, CFO von MorphoSys, erklärt seinen Rücktritt zum Jahresende 2020
DGAP-News: Baumot Group hält erfolgreich Capital Market Day 2020 in Frankfurt ab
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc Approved for Listing on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Appointment of new Group Chief Risk Officer
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG baut Institutional Business mit Ankäufen von rund 160 Mio. Euro weiter aus
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer to accelerate transformation to address challenging market ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data reports successful first half-year and confirms forecast
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG deutsch
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief Therapeutics Establish Supply and Distribution Agreements for RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Sale of the front camera software business of HELLA ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest plc plant Privatplatzierung und beantragt Zweitnotierung am Nasdaq First ...
Jetzt wird es geheimnisvoll an der Börse: Nach Compass Pathways bringt Kult-Investor Peter Thiel mit Palantir ein weiteres umstrittenes ...
DGAP-DD: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...