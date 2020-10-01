DGAP-News: EP Global Commerce GmbH / Key word(s): Offer Acceptance period for voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of METRO AG started 01.10.2020 / 12:33 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Acceptance period from 1 October 2020 until 29 October 2020

- Offer provides for a cash payment of EUR 8.48 per ordinary share and EUR 8.89 per preference share

- No minimum acceptance threshold

- Goal is to give EP Global Commerce more flexibility

Grünwald, 1 October 2020 - Today, EP Global Commerce GmbH ("EP Global Commerce") published the offer document for its voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of METRO AG for the acquisition of all outstanding non-par value ordinary and preference shares not directly held by it ("Offer") following approval by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, "BaFin").

The acceptance period for the Offer begins upon publication of the offer document on

1 October 2020 and ends on 29 October 2020, 24:00 hrs. (Frankfurt am Main local time) / 19:00 hrs. (New York local time).

The cash offer price for the ordinary shares (ISIN DE000BFB0019) is EUR 8.48 per share and the cash offer price for the preference shares (ISIN DE000BFB0027) is EUR 8.89 per share.

By the Offer, EP Global Commerce aims to increase its investment in METRO AG above 30 percent to give itself more flexibility in the future. There is no minimum acceptance threshold. EP Global Commerce does not expect to hold more than 50 percent of the voting rights of METRO AG following settlement of the Offer. Nevertheless, the Offer enables all shareholders of METRO AG to monetize their investment in METRO AG at the offered prices. The Offer is subject to regulatory clearances and other customary conditions.