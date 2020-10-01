NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Commissioning of Poker Lake Express Pipeline and Receipt of Initial Produced Water Volumes from Exxon’s Poker Lake Development

“We are pleased to announce first flows from Poker Lake, which represents a major milestone for our Water Solutions business. The construction and commissioning of this project was made possible from the hard work of the NGL team in combination with the efforts and strong collaboration from the XTO Energy team. We are extremely proud to be a part of the Poker Lake Development and the trust the XTO team has placed in us to provide safe, efficient, reliable water solutions for one of its premier assets,” stated Christian Holcomb, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer - NGL Water Solutions.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) (“NGL” or the “Partnership”) announced today that the Partnership has begun receiving produced water from XTO Energy’s (a subsidiary of ExxonMobil Corporation) Poker Lake Development in the Delaware Basin. These volumes represent full commissioning of NGL’s 30-inch pipeline, Poker Lake Express, which has been constructed to transport volumes associated with its 18-year Poker Lake acreage dedication. This dedication includes first-call rights for produced water covering approximately 70,000 contiguous acres in Eddy County, NM. The Partnership is utilizing the new Poker Lake Express Pipeline, which has an initial capacity of over 350,000 barrels per day and connects into its integrated Delaware Basin produced water pipeline infrastructure network, to service this dedication and transport these volumes. The Partnership expects to expand its takeaway capacity with an additional pipeline as the Poker Lake Development progresses, ultimately increasing total takeaway capacity to over 700,000 barrels per day from this development.

NGL owns and operates the largest integrated network of large diameter produced water pipelines, recycling facilities and disposal wells in the Delaware Basin. The Partnership’s Water Solutions segment operates in a number of the most prolific crude oil and natural gas producing areas including the Delaware Basin in New Mexico and Texas, the Midland Basin in Texas, the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Eagle Ford Basin in Texas.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP, a Delaware limited partnership, is a diversified midstream energy company that transports, stores, markets and provides other logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids and other products and transports, treats and disposes of produced water generated as part of the oil and natural gas production process. For further information, visit the Partnership’s website at www.nglenergypartners.com.

