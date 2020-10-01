 

NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Commissioning of Poker Lake Express Pipeline and Receipt of Initial Produced Water Volumes from Exxon’s Poker Lake Development

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) (“NGL” or the “Partnership”) announced today that the Partnership has begun receiving produced water from XTO Energy’s (a subsidiary of ExxonMobil Corporation) Poker Lake Development in the Delaware Basin. These volumes represent full commissioning of NGL’s 30-inch pipeline, Poker Lake Express, which has been constructed to transport volumes associated with its 18-year Poker Lake acreage dedication. This dedication includes first-call rights for produced water covering approximately 70,000 contiguous acres in Eddy County, NM. The Partnership is utilizing the new Poker Lake Express Pipeline, which has an initial capacity of over 350,000 barrels per day and connects into its integrated Delaware Basin produced water pipeline infrastructure network, to service this dedication and transport these volumes. The Partnership expects to expand its takeaway capacity with an additional pipeline as the Poker Lake Development progresses, ultimately increasing total takeaway capacity to over 700,000 barrels per day from this development.

“We are pleased to announce first flows from Poker Lake, which represents a major milestone for our Water Solutions business. The construction and commissioning of this project was made possible from the hard work of the NGL team in combination with the efforts and strong collaboration from the XTO Energy team. We are extremely proud to be a part of the Poker Lake Development and the trust the XTO team has placed in us to provide safe, efficient, reliable water solutions for one of its premier assets,” stated Christian Holcomb, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer - NGL Water Solutions.

NGL owns and operates the largest integrated network of large diameter produced water pipelines, recycling facilities and disposal wells in the Delaware Basin. The Partnership’s Water Solutions segment operates in a number of the most prolific crude oil and natural gas producing areas including the Delaware Basin in New Mexico and Texas, the Midland Basin in Texas, the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Eagle Ford Basin in Texas.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters contained in this press release include “forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that these expectations will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed from time to time in each of our documents and reports filed with the SEC.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which reflect management’s opinions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to any forward-looking statements.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP, a Delaware limited partnership, is a diversified midstream energy company that transports, stores, markets and provides other logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids and other products and transports, treats and disposes of produced water generated as part of the oil and natural gas production process. For further information, visit the Partnership’s website at www.nglenergypartners.com.

