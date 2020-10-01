 

Major shareholder announcement

Orphazyme A/S
Company announcement                                                                                       
No. 60/2020                                                                                                          
Company Registration No. 32266355


Copenhagen, Denmark, October 1, 2020 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases, hereby notifies receipt of the attached major shareholder notification pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act.


For additional information, please contact

Orphazyme A/S

Anders Vadsholt, CFO                                  +45 28 98 90 55


Attachments:
Notification from LSP V Coöperatieve U.A.


About Orphazyme A/S
Orphazyme is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. Orphazyme is harnessing amplification of Heat-Shock Proteins (or HSPs) in order to develop and commercialize novel therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding, protein aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage diseases and neuromuscular degenerative diseases. Arimoclomol, Orphazyme’s lead candidate, is in clinical development for four orphan diseases: Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC), Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis (sIBM) and Gaucher disease. Orphazyme is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme’s ordinary shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (ORPHA.CO). 

Forward-looking statements 

This company announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements, including with respect to the terms, timing and completion of the proposed offering. Although Orphazyme believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this company announcement about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond Orphazyme’s control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by, or including words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “can have,” “likely,” “should,” “would,” “could”, and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond Orphazyme’s control that could cause Orphazyme’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Orphazyme assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

----ooOoo----                                                                                                                                                             

