 

Pfizer Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Investigational Gene Therapy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 12:45  |  88   |   |   

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that its investigational gene therapy candidate (PF-06939926) being developed to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). PF-06939926 is currently being evaluated to determine the safety and efficacy of this gene therapy in boys with DMD.

Fast Track is a process designed to facilitate the development, and expedite the review, of new drugs that are intended to treat or prevent serious conditions that have the potential to address an unmet medical need. This designation was granted based on data from the Phase 1b study that indicated that the intravenous administration of PF-06939926 was well-tolerated during the infusion period and dystrophin expression levels were sustained over a 12-month period.

“The FDA’s decision to grant our investigational gene therapy PF-06939926 Fast Track designation underscores the urgency to address a significant unmet treatment need for Duchenne muscular dystrophy,” said Brenda Cooperstone, MD, Chief Development Officer, Rare Disease, Pfizer Global Product Development. “DMD is a devasting condition and patients, and their parents, are waiting desperately for treatment options. We are working to advance our planned Phase 3 program as quickly as possible.”

DMD is a devastating and life-threatening X-linked disease that is caused by mutations in the gene encoding dystrophin, which is needed for proper muscle membrane stability and function. Patients present with muscle degeneration that progressively worsens with age to the extent that they require wheelchair assistance when they are in their early teens, and unfortunately, usually succumb to their disease by the time they are in their late twenties. It is estimated that there are ~10-12,000 individuals affected with DMD in the US.

About PF-06939926

PF-06939926 is an investigational, recombinant adeno-associated virus serotype 9 (rAAV9) capsid carrying a shortened version of the human dystrophin gene (mini-dystrophin) under the control of a human muscle-specific promotor. The rAAV9 capsid was chosen as the delivery vector because of its potential to target muscle tissue. Pfizer initiated the Phase 1b multi-center, open-label, non-randomized, ascending dose study of a single intravenous infusion of PF-06939926 in 2018. The goal of the study is to assess the safety and tolerability of this investigational gene therapy. Other objectives of the clinical study include measurement of dystrophin expression and distribution, as well as assessments of muscle strength, quality and function.

Seite 1 von 4
Pfizer Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Pfizer-Pharmawert total unterbewertet! 50% möglich!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Timestream
U.S. Department of Energy Advances Nuclear Stockpile Research and Simulations with 4X More Powerful ...
Datadog and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership
Veolia Welcomes the Conclusions of the Board of Directors Held Today by Engie
UBS and Banco do Brasil Launch UBS BB Investment Bank and Unveil the Firm’s Leadership Team
Kandi America Outlines Blueprint for U.S. Market Strategy, Unveils Innovative Micro Hub Dealership ...
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
CStone und Pfizer gehen im Rahmen einer strategischen Zusammenarbeit auf die onkologischen Bedürfnisse in China ein
30.09.20
Aktien: Roche kann mehr als Corona
28.09.20
U.S. FDA Approves Pfizer’s XELJANZ (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Active Polyarticular Course Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis
25.09.20
WDH/'FT': Absichtliche Corona-Infektionen für Impfstoff-Tests geplant
25.09.20
'FT': Absichtliche Corona-Infektionen für Impfstoff-Tests geplant
24.09.20
Pfizer Declares Fourth-Quarter 2020 Dividend
23.09.20
Javelin Biotech Aims to Develop Industry-Leading “Organ-on-a-Chip” Predictive Pharmacokinetics Platform in Collaboration with Pfizer Inc.
23.09.20
FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application for Pfizer’s XALKORI (crizotinib) for the Treatment of Pediatric ALK-positive Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma
23.09.20
ROUNDUP/Forscher:  Selbstversuche bei Corona-Impfungen müssen reguliert werden
22.09.20
ROUNDUP/Zeitplan, Preis, Mengen: Wie steht es bei den Corona-Impfstoffen?

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
1.034
Pfizer-Pharmawert total unterbewertet! 50% möglich!