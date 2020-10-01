fuboTV Announces Launch of Public Offering on New York Stock Exchange

The offering consists of 15,000,000 shares of common stock offered by fuboTV. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to buy an additional 2,250,000 shares of common stock from fuboTV at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The public offering price is currently expected to be between $9.00 and $11.00 per share. fuboTV intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) the day after pricing under the ticker symbol “FUBO.”

fuboTV Inc. (OTCQB: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced the launch of its public offering of 15,000,000 shares of common stock.

Evercore ISI is acting as the lead book-running manager for the proposed offering. BMO Capital Markets Corp., Needham & Company and Oppenheimer & Co. are acting as additional joint bookrunners for the proposed offering. Roth Capital Partners and Wedbush Securities are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from any of the following sources: Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About fuboTV

fuboTV (OTCQB: FUBO) is the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as leading news and entertainment content. fuboTV’s base package, fubo Standard, features a broad mix of 100+ channels, including 43 of the top 50 Nielsen-ranked networks across sports, news and entertainment (Primetime A18-49).