 

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 12:45  |  36   |   |   

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE: IVH) today announced a monthly distribution of $0.09 per common share. The distribution schedule is as follows:

Ex-Date

Record Date

Payable Date

Amount

Oct. 15, 2020

Oct. 16, 2020

Oct. 30, 2020

$0.09 per share

The distribution is expected to be paid from net investment income (regular interest and dividends). The final tax status of the distribution may differ substantially from this preliminary information, which is based on estimates, and the final determination of such amount will be made in early 2021 when the Fund can determine its earnings and profits for the 2020 fiscal year.

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income instruments of predominantly corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien secured loans. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The price of the Fund’s shares will fluctuate with market conditions and other factors. Closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount from their net asset values (NAVs), which may increase an investor’s risk of loss. At the time of sale, shares may have a market price that is below NAV, and may be worth less than the original investment upon their sale.

The Fund’s investments in below investment grade securities (commonly referred to as “high yield securities” or “junk bonds”) may carry a greater risk of nonpayment of interest or principal than higher-rated bonds. Loans (including loan assignments, loan participations and other loan instruments) carry other risks, including the risk of insolvency of the lending bank or other intermediary. Loans may be unsecured or not fully collateralized may be subject to restrictions on resale and sometimes trade infrequently on the secondary market.

An investment in the Fund is not appropriate for all investors and is not intended to be a complete investment program. The Fund is designed as a long-term investment and not as a trading vehicle.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results and future distributions may be different. This or future distributions may also be paid from net realized gains from portfolio investments, unrealized gains, or in certain cases, a return of principal (non-taxable distributions).

Ivy Investment Management Company (IICO) serves as the Fund’s investment adviser. IICO is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc.

IVY HIGH IN OPP/COM jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Timestream
U.S. Department of Energy Advances Nuclear Stockpile Research and Simulations with 4X More Powerful ...
Datadog and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership
Veolia Welcomes the Conclusions of the Board of Directors Held Today by Engie
UBS and Banco do Brasil Launch UBS BB Investment Bank and Unveil the Firm’s Leadership Team
Kandi America Outlines Blueprint for U.S. Market Strategy, Unveils Innovative Micro Hub Dealership ...
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results