Merck to Present New Data from the Company’s Diverse HIV Portfolio and Pipeline at HIV Glasgow 2020

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced today that nine abstracts from the company’s diverse HIV portfolio and pipeline will be presented at the 2020 International Congress on Drug Therapy in HIV Infection (HIV Glasgow 2020, October 5-8, 2020). During the congress, researchers will present new data from Merck’s HIV development program, including 96-week results from efficacy and safety analyses from the Phase 2b study of islatravir (Merck’s investigational nucleoside reverse transcriptase translocation inhibitor (NRTTI)) in combination with doravirine (PIFELTRO) in adults with HIV-1 infection who had not previously received antiretroviral treatment. Additionally, Merck will share results from Phase 1/1b studies of MK-8507, an investigational oral non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NNRTI) under development for once-weekly oral administration in combination with islatravir. These and other data, including 144-week results from the Phase 3 DRIVE-SHIFT study evaluating the effect of switching from a stable antiretroviral therapy (ART) regimen to DELSTRIGO (doravirine/lamivudine/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate), will be shared via oral and poster presentations during the virtual congress.

“Merck remains at the forefront of research to develop new medicines for people living with HIV. The new data we will present at HIV Glasgow 2020 from our HIV research programs – for doravirine, islatravir, and now MK-8507 – demonstrate our sustained innovation and unwavering commitment to help address the global burden of HIV,” said Dr. Joan Butterton, vice president, infectious diseases, Global Clinical Development, Merck Research Laboratories. “Our plans to evaluate MK-8507 as a potential partner with islatravir, as well as the ongoing clinical trials of islatravir and doravirine, illustrate the diversity of candidates in our HIV pipeline and our quest to transform the way HIV is treated.”

Select abstracts in the HIV Glasgow 2020 program include:

Islatravir in combination with doravirine maintains HIV-1 viral suppression through 96 weeks. Oral Presentation O415. Abstract 4913173. J.M. Molina et al.

Renal safety through 96 weeks from a phase 2 trial (P011) of islatravir and doravirine in treatment-naïve adults with HIV-1. Poster Presentation P048. Abstract 4919993. F. Post et al.

Analysis of protocol defined virologic failure through 96 weeks from a phase 2 trial (P011) of islatravir and doravirine in treatment-naïve adults with HIV-1. Poster Presentation P047. Abstract 4913025. C. Orkin et al.

Long-term treatment safety and efficacy following switch to doravirine/lamivudine/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (DOR/3TC/TDF): Week 144 results of the DRIVE-SHIFT trial. Poster Presentation P037. Abstract 4922614. P. Kumar et al.

Single doses of MK-8507, a novel HIV-1 NNRTI, reduced HIV viral load for at least a week. Oral Presentation O416. W. Ankrom et al.

Safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics following single- and multiple-dose administration of the novel NNRTI MK-8507 with a midazolam interaction arm. Poster Presentation P099. Abstract 4913210. W. Ankrom et al.

Islatravir Selects for HIV-1 Variants in MT4-GFP cells that Profoundly Reduce Replicative Capacity in PBMCs and Reduce Susceptibility to Islatravir but not NRTIs. Poster Presentation P120. Abstract 4920686. T. Diamond et al.

For more information, including details around the virtual programming, please visit the HIV Glasgow 2020 website.