 

Ryder Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for October 28, 2020

01.10.2020, 12:55  |  44   |   |   

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions, today provided details regarding its earnings conference call scheduled for October 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, management will review third quarter results. The call will be webcast over the internet.

What:

Ryder System, Inc. Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

 

Who:

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Sanchez and

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Scott Parker

 

When:

Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

 

How:

Live webcast:

https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1277167&tp_key=4d ...

upon completion of registration page

 

Call Toll-Free: 888-352-6803

Outside U.S. Call: 323-701-0225

Audio Passcode: Ryder

Conference Leader: Bob Brunn

  Replay: Dial 888-203-1112 (Outside U.S. call 719-457-0820) and enter replay passcode 1420126. Then view the presentation by visiting the Investors area of Ryder’s website at http://investors.ryder.com. A podcast of the call will also be available online within 24 hours after the end of the call.

The full calendar of future earnings release dates and investor events is available on Ryder’s investor website at http://investors.ryder.com.

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages more than 250,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 55 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

