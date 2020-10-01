Ryder Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for October 28, 2020
Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions, today provided details regarding its earnings conference call scheduled for October 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, management will review third quarter results. The call will be webcast over the internet.
|
What:
Ryder System, Inc. Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Who:
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Sanchez and
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Scott Parker
When:
Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time
How:
Live webcast:
https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1277167&tp_key=4d ...
upon completion of registration page
Call Toll-Free: 888-352-6803
Outside U.S. Call: 323-701-0225
Audio Passcode: Ryder
Conference Leader: Bob Brunn
The full calendar of future earnings release dates and investor events is available on Ryder’s investor website at http://investors.ryder.com.
About Ryder System, Inc.
Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages more than 250,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 55 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com
ryder-financial
ryder-usa
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001005021/en/Ryder System Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare