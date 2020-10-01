Triton International Announces Secondary Offering of Common Shares By Selling Shareholders

Following the sale of the shares, the selling shareholders will no longer own any of the Company’s common shares.

October 1, 2020 – Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) (the “Company” or “Triton”) today announced the commencement of a public secondary offering of an aggregate of 10,706,982 common shares by Vestar Capital Partners LLC and certain affiliated funds (the “selling shareholders”). The Company is not selling any common shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the common shares by the selling shareholders.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as sole underwriter for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and a related prospectus, copies of which, when available, may be obtained on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release, other than purely historical information, including statements regarding the size and terms of the proposed secondary offering, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “anticipate,” “will,” “may,” “would” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature may be used to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Triton’s control. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any such statements.