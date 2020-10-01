October 1, 2020: Oslo, Norway; President & CEO Rune Olav Pedersen and EVP & CFO Gottfred Langseth are available for investor conference calls after release of the Q3 2020 results.



The conference call slot is 30 minutes and management is available from 12:00 to 16:00 CEST on Thursday October 22, and from 09:00 to 12:00 CEST on Friday October 23.