 

Endeavour Silver Announces At-The-Market Offering of up to US$60 Million

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK, TSX: EDR) (the “Company” or “Endeavour”) announces it has entered into a sales agreement dated October 1, 2020 (the “Sales Agreement”) with BMO Capital Markets (the lead agent), CIBC Capital Markets, H.C. Wainwright & Co., TD Securities, Roth Capital Partners, B. Riley Securities and A.G.P. (together, the “Agents”) pursuant to which the Company may, at its discretion and from time-to-time during the 20 month term of the Sales Agreement, sell, through the Agents, such number of common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) as would result in aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to US$60 million (the “Offering”). Sales of Common Shares will be made through “at the market distributions” as defined in the Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 44102 Shelf Distributions, including sales made directly on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”), or any other recognized marketplace upon which the Common Shares are listed or quoted or where the Common Shares are traded in the United States. The Common Shares will be distributed at the market prices prevailing at the time of each sale and, as a result, prices may vary as between purchasers and during the period of distribution. No offers or sales of Common Shares will be made in Canada on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) or other trading markets in Canada.

The Offering will be made by way of a prospectus supplement dated October 1, 2020 to the Company’s existing U.S. registration statement on Form F10 (the “Registration Statement”) and Canadian short form base shelf prospectus (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”), each dated April 27, 2020. The prospectus supplement relating to the Offering has been filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada (other than Québec) and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The U.S. prospectus supplement (together with a related Registration Statement) is available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) and the Canadian prospectus supplement (together with the related Base Shelf Prospectus) is available on the SEDAR website maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedar.com. Alternatively, BMO Capital Markets will provide copies of the U.S. prospectus upon request by contacting BMO Capital Markets Corp. (Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, New York, NY 10036, by telephone: (800) 4143627, or by email: bmoprospectus@bmo.com).

