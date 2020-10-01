 

XPO Logistics Doubles App Downloads to 200,000

Carrier registrations top 65,000 on XPO Connect

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, today announced that demand for its XPO Connect digital freight marketplace has reached two new global milestones — over 200,000 downloads of the Drive XPO mobile app and more than 65,000 carriers registered on the platform.

The latest numbers represent a 100% increase in app downloads and a 63% increase in carrier registrations since January. The company entered the year with a cumulative 100,000 driver downloads and 40,000 registered carriers since the technology’s 2018 launch.

Factors driving the sharp rise in carrier adoption of Drive XPO include:

  • XPO Connect’s increasing traction as the technology of choice for digital truck brokerage transactions. In the first half of September alone, approximately 12,000 drivers downloaded the Drive XPO app for access to the platform.
     
  • XPO’s rapid response to the pandemic to keep supply chains moving. In April, the company deployed COVID-19 safety resources on XPO Connect, including a multilingual carrier dashboard that aggregates alerts issued by states, provinces, countries and infrastructure sources.
     
  • XPO’s ongoing development of XPO Connect capabilities. The company recently added several new features to the mobile app, including a Get Me Home tool, which reduces a truck’s empty miles by locating loads on the driver's way home. Another enhancement streamlines proof-of-delivery uploads for faster payment processing.

             
Drew Wilkerson, XPO’s president of North American transportation, said, “The immediate access to capacity that XPO Connect brings to every transaction is really resonating with shippers and carriers. September has been another strong month for driver app downloads. We’ll continue to ensure quality service for our customers by developing capabilities that are important to our carriers.”

XPO Connect is a proprietary technology of XPO Logistics. The platform provides virtual access to the company’s multimodal range of transportation services. The technology uses machine learning to analyze data histories and market conditions in seconds, becoming continually smarter at helping shippers and carriers buy and sell capacity. Drivers can download the Drive XPO app at no charge from the iOS and Android stores.

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,506 locations and approximately 96,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

