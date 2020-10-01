 

Chiasma Announces Planned Transition of Former CEO

Mark Fitzpatrick to Step Down as President and Principal Financial Officer Following the Appointment of a New Chief Financial Officer

NEEDHAM, Mass., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its delivery platform technology to develop and commercialize oral therapies to reduce the burden of chronic injections for people with rare diseases, as evidenced by its recent phased launch of MYCAPSSA as the first oral therapy for treatment of acromegaly, today announced that Mark Fitzpatrick intends to step down as President and Principal Financial Officer. The company plans to initiate an executive search to identify Mr. Fitzpatrick’s successor. To ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Fitzpatrick has agreed to remain in his current position until June 30, 2021 or the company’s appointment of its next chief financial officer, if earlier.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and the management team, I thank Mark for his significant contributions to Chiasma,” said Raj Kannan, chief executive officer at Chiasma. “Under Mark’s prior leadership as President and CEO of the Company from late 2016 until my appointment as CEO in June 2019, the company skillfully navigated its way forward from its 2016 regulatory setback to the release of positive CHIASMA OPTIMAL Phase 3 trial data for oral octreotide capsules in patients with acromegaly. Since I joined Chiasma, Mark has closely partnered with me and the organization on key initiatives, most notably the FDA approval of our new drug application for MYCAPSSA and subsequent initial phases of our commercial launch.”

Mr. Kannan continued, “With Chiasma’s recent achievement of several major milestones and transition to a commercial stage company, the company and Mark believe the time is right to initiate this transition and identify a new chief financial officer for Chiasma. We believe Chiasma’s management team has been significantly broadened and strengthened over the past year and we are well capitalized helping to ensure what we expect will be a smooth transition with Mark.”

“For more than five years, it has been an honor for me to be a member of this talented team, and I am immensely proud of our efforts to overcome adversity, stay the course, and advance MYCAPSSA to FDA approval and availability to patients,” said Mark Fitzpatrick. “With these significant milestones now accomplished and the human and financial capital now in place to execute our U.S. commercial launch, it is a natural time for Chiasma to welcome new financial leadership as I explore the next chapter in my career. I am confident that Chiasma is in an excellent position to deliver on the potential of MYCAPSSA, and I look forward to continue working with Raj and the leadership team over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition.”

