 

LGI Homes Introduces New Community in Premier Birmingham Location

MONTEVALLO, Ala., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) today announced the opening of a new community in the Birmingham market, Lexington Parc, offering a stunning lineup of new construction homes.

Located off I-65 south in Montevallo, Lexington Parc provides the serene atmosphere new homeowners are searching for, and convenient access to many nearby attractions.

“We are thrilled to open our newest community in the Birmingham area,” said Sal Aceves, vice president of operations for LGI Homes. “These one and two-story homes provide features that families will love such as open living areas, private master suites and spacious yards.”

At Lexington Parc, LGI Homes is constructing a total of eight single-family floor plans. With one and two-story homes ranging from 1,600 to just over 2,400 square feet, new homeowners are presented with an array of affordable options that are sure to fit their needs and lifestyles. Outfitted with the CompleteHome package, each new home includes upgraded features such as energy-efficient Whirlpool kitchen appliances, granite countertops, a programmable thermostat, a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener and professional front yard landscaping.

Within this community, residents will have plenty of open green space and walking trails to enjoy throughout the picturesque neighborhood. Nearby shopping opportunities are available at the Colonial Promenade shopping center, which features various national retail stores and a movie theater. Also within close proximity, the Riverchase Galleria boasts over 150 stores, multiple restaurants, a carousel and a Dave & Buster’s.

New homes for sale within this community start in the $220s. To accommodate homebuyers during this time, the Lexington Parc information center is open for tours by appointment only and is in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines. To schedule a tour or learn more, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (844) 857-4117 ext 871.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 40,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

