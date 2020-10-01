 

Nokia offers world’s first automated 4G/5G network slicing within RAN, transport and core domains

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2020, 13:00  |  98   |   |   

Press Release

Nokia offers world’s first automated 4G/5G network slicing within RAN, transport and core domains

  • Mobile operators can now cost effectively deliver and assure network slicing services at unprecedented speeds
     
  • Nokia’s new automation capabilities offer operators an unmatched solution to deploy network slices within minutes instead of hours or days
     
  • The automation capabilities within the network domains extend Nokia’s 4G/5G end-to-end network slicing solution and slice orchestration functionality announced earlier this year

1 October 2020

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced it is the first vendor to offer extreme automation of 4G and 5G network slicing across all network domains, including RAN, transport and core. The company introduces new network management, controller and orchestration capabilities to its solution, enabling mobile operators for the first time to rapidly deliver and assure network slicing services within minutes instead of hours or days.

Nokia’s new automation capabilities, which comply with the 3GPP and IETF slicing specifications, are an extension of its 4G/5G end-to-end network slicing solution announced in February1 and the slice orchestrator announced in June2. First deliveries are planned by the end of 2020.

Slice automation enables operators to streamline operations, thereby reducing operational costs and meeting expectations for service velocity. Delivering slicing services quickly and efficiently requires operators to automate the life cycle management of slices in real time across different network domains. Automating the network slice creation and update becomes a key success factor for operators as the number of services, customers and slices continue to surge.

Nokia’s new slicing management solution consists of radio, transport and core domain controllers and assurance tools. Controllers support real-time slice operations and automation for the creation, modification and deletion of a large number of slices in their respective, multivendor domain.

Operators can create different customer policies and group profiles for slices with different network performance, quality, routing and security capabilities. This enables them to provide new slicing services for small, medium or large enterprises, private wireless, Internet of Things, fixed wireless access, content and applications.

Janne Koistinen, 5G Program Director, Telia Finland, said: “Telia is a global forerunner in 4G/5G network slicing, working for end-to-end network slicing since 2019 with Nokia. Our customers require flexible, reliable and secure slicing services, available when and where needed. End-to-end network automation and assurance are critical for us to enable best performing slicing services with efficiency and high quality.”

Seite 1 von 4
Nokia Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Director Declaration
Selecta Biosciences and Sobi Announce Topline Data of SEL-212 from the Phase 2 COMPARE Trial ...
Zosano Pharma Receives Preliminary FDA Communication on Qtrypta NDA
Auxly Strengthens its Board and Announces Additional Steps on Path to Profitability
Zolgensma data including patients with more severe SMA at baseline further demonstrate therapeutic ...
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. Announces 15-Year Activated Carbon Supply Agreement with Cabot ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces The Official Mindleap Health Mobile App Launch in IOS and ...
California Gold Provides Corporate Update and Announces Leadership Changes
Endeavour Silver Announces At-The-Market Offering of up to US$60 Million
Enlivex Reports Positive Allocetra Trial Results in COVID-19 Patients in Severe/Critical Condition
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Director Declaration
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:22 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Microsoft will mit Einsteiger-Laptop in Schulmarkt vordringen
30.09.20
Nokia selected as nationwide supplier of 5G RAN by Elisa Finland
29.09.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Ernüchterung nach starkem Wochenauftakt
29.09.20
Nokia Aktie – Bringt 5G den alten Glanz zurück?
29.09.20
Nokia signs 5G deal to become BT’s largest infrastructure partner
29.09.20
CREDIT SUISSE belässt NOKIA auf 'Neutral'
28.09.20
Microsoft baut Geschäft mit Mobilfunk-Providern erheblich aus
26.09.20
7 Entwicklungen, die eine Aktie nach Peter Lynch für einen Verkauf qualifizieren!
24.09.20
Nokia public safety AI prototype wins 2020 AFCEA International EPIC App Challenge
24.09.20
Nokia and Optus to provide IoT software solutions to Australian mining, utilities and transportation industries

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.09.20
63.638
Nokia - strong buy
31.07.20
2
Auswandern : Keine Angst vor der finnougrischen Sprache – Finnland als echte Alternative im Norden
07.01.20
2
Nokia: "strong buy"
02.01.20
5
Langsam kämpft sich die Nokia Aktie wieder nach oben – ich verrate die Gründe, die passieren müssen,
20.12.19
4
Nokia ertrinkt im tiefen Fahrwasser – warum keine Rettungsweste in Sicht ist