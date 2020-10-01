 

UnitedHealthcare's 2021 Medicare Plans Bring Unique Solutions for Unique Times

UnitedHealthcare today introduced its 2021 Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, showcasing affordable coverage, exclusive benefits, expanded plan access and a simplified member experience that connects people to quality care – when and where they need it.

“It is more important than ever during times like these to provide stability and peace of mind for people when it comes to their care and coverage,” said Tim Noel, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement. “We have listened intently to our members, and to deliver on the stable, comprehensive coverage they expect and deserve, we are committed to delivering Medicare plans with more: more $0 and low-premium plans and $0 copays; more benefits and access to care – all adding up to more value for the people we serve.”

Currently, more than 6.5 million peopleii are enrolled in UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plans. In 2021, the company will expand its service area to reach nearly 3.2 million additional people in nearly 300 counties – the company’s largest footprint expansion in five years.i

Highlights of UnitedHealthcare’s 2021 Medicare Advantage plans include:

More Access to Care from Anywhere to Bring Peace of Mind

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a watershed moment that is profoundly altering the health care landscape. At-home health care went from being a convenient care option to, at times, the only option for many people,” said Noel. “And while COVID-19 changed so much for so many of us, it did not change UnitedHealthcare’s unwavering commitment to helping people access the care they need, whether in a clinical setting or at home.”

Offerings that help enable more access to care include:

  • Telehealth Visits: All plans will offer telehealth visits with a $0 copay. i
  • Medicare National Network: The nation’s largest Medicare Advantage networkiii will be available across more plans, including many HMO plans. Whether at home or traveling, members pay network costs when they see any of the more than 850,000 network care providers.
  • HouseCalls: Most plans will include HouseCalls, a program that offers people a yearly visit with a licensed clinician from the comfort of home, helping to coordinate needed care – including with an individual’s primary care provider; conducting health screenings and providing education on the management of chronic conditions. The company expects to complete nearly 1.7 million HouseCalls for its members in 2020.
  • Tailored support: To provide a more personal and simpler member experience, UnitedHealthcare is rolling out a market-aligned Advocate4Me service model that empowers advocates’ expertise within their designated regions. This includes increased knowledge of the market, available plans, network and product offerings – helping to drive more tailored support, reduce transfer rates and improve satisfaction.
  • Navigate4Me: For people in UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plans who have complex health care needs, such as those facing an acute health event like a surgery or cancer treatment, those managing a chronic illness like COPD or diabetes or those in Dual Special Needs Plans, Navigate4Me offers one-on-one support. A single point of contact helps to coordinate care, address claims issues, provide social support and assist with other needs. For members impacted by COVID-19, this service also offers a helping hand to navigate safe quarantine, obtain medication and food when isolated and access clinical care if needed. One million people will have a dedicated UnitedHealthcare navigator by the end of 2020.

Simple, Affordable Products

