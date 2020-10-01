Avangrid Renewables Adds Bill White, Sy Oytan to Offshore Wind Leadership Team

White will lead the development and implementation of Avangrid Renewables’ overall offshore wind strategy in the U.S. Oytan will be joining White’s team and will oversee business management, finance, development and delivery for the Vineyard Wind and Park City projects.

Avangrid Renewables, a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) and a leading developer of utility-scale solar, onshore and offshore wind projects, today announced the appointment of Bill White as head of U.S. offshore wind and Sy Oytan as deputy CEO of Vineyard Wind. Through its partnership with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, Avangrid Renewables is jointly developing Vineyard Wind, the nation’s first large-scale offshore wind farm off the coast of Massachusetts, and Park City Wind, which will supply Massachusetts and Connecticut, respectively, with clean renewable energy.

“Throughout his career, Bill has helped lay the foundation for the U.S. offshore wind industry. His experience, expertise and relationships will further strengthen Avangrid Renewables’ position as an industry leader,” said president and CEO of Avangrid Renewables Alejandro de Hoz. “Sy’s background in offshore wind project development and delivery makes him a tremendous addition to our team. His expertise will facilitate the successful development of these two groundbreaking offshore wind projects for Massachusetts and Connecticut.”

In addition to the two southern New England projects, Avangrid Renewables is developing its wholly-owned Kitty Hawk Offshore Wind project, a proposed 2,500 megawatt offshore wind project off the coast of Virginia and North Carolina. In total, Avangrid Renewables has an offshore wind development pipeline of nearly five gigawatts, enough to power approximately two million American homes.

“I’m proud to join the pioneers of the North American offshore wind industry,” said White. “Avangrid Renewables is leading a new American energy transition that will create thousands of jobs while producing clean, affordable energy to tackle our mounting climate emergency. I am thrilled to join such a strong team dedicated to launching the future of U.S. clean energy offshore.”

Prior to joining Avangrid Renewables, White served as President and CEO of EnBW North America, the U.S. offshore wind subsidiary of the German utility. He was previously the senior director of offshore wind sector development for the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center where he led the state’s offshore wind planning efforts and directed initiatives to support the responsible siting of offshore wind projects.