 

Avangrid Renewables Adds Bill White, Sy Oytan to Offshore Wind Leadership Team

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 13:00  |  53   |   |   

Avangrid Renewables, a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) and a leading developer of utility-scale solar, onshore and offshore wind projects, today announced the appointment of Bill White as head of U.S. offshore wind and Sy Oytan as deputy CEO of Vineyard Wind. Through its partnership with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, Avangrid Renewables is jointly developing Vineyard Wind, the nation’s first large-scale offshore wind farm off the coast of Massachusetts, and Park City Wind, which will supply Massachusetts and Connecticut, respectively, with clean renewable energy.

White will lead the development and implementation of Avangrid Renewables’ overall offshore wind strategy in the U.S. Oytan will be joining White’s team and will oversee business management, finance, development and delivery for the Vineyard Wind and Park City projects.

“Throughout his career, Bill has helped lay the foundation for the U.S. offshore wind industry. His experience, expertise and relationships will further strengthen Avangrid Renewables’ position as an industry leader,” said president and CEO of Avangrid Renewables Alejandro de Hoz. “Sy’s background in offshore wind project development and delivery makes him a tremendous addition to our team. His expertise will facilitate the successful development of these two groundbreaking offshore wind projects for Massachusetts and Connecticut.”

In addition to the two southern New England projects, Avangrid Renewables is developing its wholly-owned Kitty Hawk Offshore Wind project, a proposed 2,500 megawatt offshore wind project off the coast of Virginia and North Carolina. In total, Avangrid Renewables has an offshore wind development pipeline of nearly five gigawatts, enough to power approximately two million American homes.

“I’m proud to join the pioneers of the North American offshore wind industry,” said White. “Avangrid Renewables is leading a new American energy transition that will create thousands of jobs while producing clean, affordable energy to tackle our mounting climate emergency. I am thrilled to join such a strong team dedicated to launching the future of U.S. clean energy offshore.”

Prior to joining Avangrid Renewables, White served as President and CEO of EnBW North America, the U.S. offshore wind subsidiary of the German utility. He was previously the senior director of offshore wind sector development for the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center where he led the state’s offshore wind planning efforts and directed initiatives to support the responsible siting of offshore wind projects.

Seite 1 von 2
Avangrid Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Timestream
U.S. Department of Energy Advances Nuclear Stockpile Research and Simulations with 4X More Powerful ...
Datadog and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership
Veolia Welcomes the Conclusions of the Board of Directors Held Today by Engie
UBS and Banco do Brasil Launch UBS BB Investment Bank and Unveil the Firm’s Leadership Team
Kandi America Outlines Blueprint for U.S. Market Strategy, Unveils Innovative Micro Hub Dealership ...
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
AVANGRID Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call