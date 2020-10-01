 

Sage Therapeutics Appoints Barry Greene to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 13:00  |  25   |   |   

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain, today announced the addition of Barry Greene to the company’s board of directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001005353/en/

Barry Greene (Photo: Business Wire)

Barry Greene (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are honored to have Barry Greene join the Board at Sage. Barry’s history of achievements and leadership are well-recognized and will complement Sage’s vision to innovate treatment and medical care, as our goal is nothing less than to offer disruptive, distinct and novel treatment approaches for patients. Barry shares this sense of purpose and focus on operational excellence,” said Jeff Jonas, M.D., chief executive officer of Sage. “His proven leadership, decades of experience building and growing businesses, and his commitment to changing the lives of patients for the better will be invaluable as we aim to continue advancing programs across our depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry franchises.”

Barry Greene recently served as President of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., since 2007. He previously held the position of Chief Operating Officer when he first joined the company in 2003. Prior to his 17 year tenure at Alnylam, Mr. Greene was the General Manager of Oncology at Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where he led the company’s global strategy and execution for its oncology business, culminating in the successful U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval and launch of VELCADE (bortezomib) in mid-2003. Prior to joining Millennium in 2001, Mr. Greene served as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer for Mediconsult.com, a healthcare consulting company. Earlier in Mr. Greene’s career, he held such leadership positions as Vice President of Marketing and Customer Services for AstraZeneca (formerly AstraMerck); Vice President, Strategic Integration with responsibility for the AstraZeneca North American post-merger integration; and as a partner of Andersen Consulting.

“I am pleased to be joining the Board at Sage at such a monumental time in their evolution as a brain health leader. I believe the best drug companies are grounded in a collective pursuit of innovative science and where the organization believes in the vision, mission and core values – with a commitment to employees, a sense of urgency on behalf of patients and a passion for excellence. I see all of this at Sage,” said Mr. Greene. “Disorders of the central nervous system are in desperate need of novel, science-based, game-changing treatment options. It’s an exciting opportunity to collaborate with the outstanding leadership team and Board at Sage as they aim to expand those options for potentially millions of patients.”

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain. We are pursuing new pathways with the goal of improving brain health, and our depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry franchise programs aim to change how brain disorders are thought about and treated. Our mission is to make medicines that matter so people can get better, sooner. For more information, please visit www.sagerx.com.

Sage Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Timestream
U.S. Department of Energy Advances Nuclear Stockpile Research and Simulations with 4X More Powerful ...
Datadog and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership
Veolia Welcomes the Conclusions of the Board of Directors Held Today by Engie
UBS and Banco do Brasil Launch UBS BB Investment Bank and Unveil the Firm’s Leadership Team
Kandi America Outlines Blueprint for U.S. Market Strategy, Unveils Innovative Micro Hub Dealership ...
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.09.20
Sage Therapeutics’ FutureCast to Provide Update on Pipeline Progression and Additional Insights into Potential of Brain Health Franchises