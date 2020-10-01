CoreSite Joins the VMware Technology Alliance Partner Program

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) (the “Company), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions across the U.S., and a VMware Technology Alliance Partner, today announced it has joined the VMware Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program. Members of the TAP program collaborate with VMware to deliver innovative solutions for virtualization and cloud computing. The diversity and depth of the TAP ecosystem provides customers with the flexibility to choose a partner with the right expertise to satisfy their unique needs.

Accelerating Business Innovation with VMware Cloud on Dell EMC

VMware is enabling customers to build, run, manage, connect, and protect any app on any cloud and is working with CoreSite to deliver VMware Cloud on Dell EMC across their national platform of cloud-enabled data centers. This VMware-managed public cloud solution to be deployed in CoreSite data centers simplifies an enterprise's digital transformation by providing unparalleled operational consistency between on-premises, colocation, and public cloud environments – while addressing common challenges for the enterprise to support an increasing remote workforce, unpredictable data growth, security and regulatory requirements, along with inconsistent performance of shared infrastructure solutions. CoreSite is already working with VMware to deliver VMware Cloud on AWS to mutual customers.

With thousands of members worldwide, the VMware TAP program includes technology partners with the shared goal to bring the best expertise and business solutions for each unique customer environment. CoreSite’s national platform of enterprise-class, cloud-enabled data center campuses creates a Center of Excellence to accelerate innovation for emerging AI, machine-learning, IoT, 5G, and distributed edge applications that require low-latency integration with leading network, content, and cloud service providers. CoreSite’s highly interconnected, scalable and compliant, cloud-adjacent digital campuses offer on-net, low-latency connectivity to leading cloud availability zones, CDNs and global network service providers via high-speed fiber and virtual interconnects on the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange – enabling enterprises to more simply and cost effectively deploy modern distributed applications.