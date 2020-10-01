Playboy to Become a Public Company

Upon closing of the transaction, Mountain Crest will be renamed and is expected to remain listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under ticker PLBY, and will be led by Ben Kohn, Playboy’s Chief Executive Officer.

Playboy Enterprises, Inc. (the “Company” or “Playboy”), and Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MCAC) (“Mountain Crest”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition corporation, today announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement to return Playboy to the public markets. In addition, they announced the signing of definitive purchase agreements with institutional and accredited investors for the purchase of $50 million of common stock at $10 per share.

Playboy is one of the largest and most recognizable lifestyle brands in the world, with more than $3B in global consumer spend against the brand across 180 countries. Building upon almost seven decades of groundbreaking media, entertainment, hospitality and social advocacy, Playboy today reaches millions of consumers around the world with products and services across four major categories:

Sexual Wellness, including intimacy products and lingerie;

Style & Apparel, including a variety of apparel and accessories products for men and women globally;

Gaming & Lifestyle, such as digital gaming, hospitality and spirits;

Beauty & Grooming, including fragrance, skincare, grooming and cosmetics for men and women.

Playboy’s return to the public markets presents a transformed, streamlined and high-growth business. The Company has over $400 million in cash flows contracted through 2029, sexual wellness products available for sale online and in over 10,000 major retail stores in the US, and a growing variety of clothing and branded lifestyle and digital gaming products.

“Today is a very big day for all of us at Playboy and for all our partners globally. I stepped into the CEO role at Playboy in 2017 because I saw the biggest opportunity of my career. Playboy is a brand and platform that could not be replicated today. It has massive global reach, with more than $3B of global consumer spend and products sold in over 180 countries. Our mission – to create a culture where all people can pursue pleasure – is rooted in our 67-year history and creates a clear focus for our business and role we play in people’s lives, providing them with the products, services and experiences that create a lifestyle of pleasure. We are taking this step into the public markets because the committed capital will enable us to accelerate our product development and go-to-market strategies and to more rapidly build our direct to consumer capabilities,” said Ben Kohn, CEO of Playboy.