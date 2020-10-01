 

Cubic Wins Contract to Deliver Next-Generation Customer Information System for San Francisco MTA

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 13:02  |  55   |   |   

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) announced its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division was awarded a contract from the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) to deliver a comprehensive, next-generation Customer Information System (CIS) for the San Francisco Municipal Railway (Muni) public transportation network. Cubic will provide upgraded system software, multimedia LCD digital signs at bus shelters and railway platforms, on-board digital sign software, an updated mobile app with trip planning capabilities, as well as an analytics platform, all designed to optimize transit operations and enhance the travel experience for transit riders.

“Not only does Cubic’s system provide insights necessary for service awareness and responsive planning, it also offers features especially critical for COVID-19 recovery, such as vehicle occupancy levels to encourage social distancing and real-time information to reduce wait and travel time,” said Jeff Lowinger, president of Cubic Transportation Systems. “A better-informed traveler is a less stressed traveler – we will provide real-time information in a multi-channel environment right to the traveler’s smartphone and modern digital signage. We look forward to delivering an upgraded system that will ensure a positive customer experience for transit riders while increasing efficiencies and creating long-term value for the SFMTA.”

“By adopting technological advancements designed for alignment with the transportation landscape of today and the future, our next-generation real-time passenger information system will advise our riders with intelligent insights on the go and make Muni the preferred travel choice for San Francisco,” said SFMTA Chief Technology Officer Lisa Walton. “We are excited to partner with Cubic to implement this platform solution that sets the pace for real-time information, just like the first-generation system did and establish best practice for mobility as a service to fuel transit revitalization in our community during and post COVID-19.”

Cubic’s solution delivers the industry’s most intuitive real-time passenger information (RTPI) for proactive transit operations. The CIS system will improve the quality and quantity of information that will allow transit riders to better plan their trips and make informed decisions about their travel options, both before and during their journey.

Cubic’s system will include more accurate vehicle arrival predictions; map views of vehicle locations on signs and mobile app; transfer connection predictions; directions to alternative routes; estimates of vehicle occupancy; updated information about re-routes, delays and services interruptions; and more. By rearchitecting RTPI and integrating with Muni’s planning and dispatch systems, Cubic will create an unprecedented API-driven synchronization of back-end system models that will set a new standard for providing timely and accurate information to customers about their journey.

Cubic’s next-generation system is designed to be responsive, reliable and scalable with a modern user interface. As part of the system, Cubic will also deliver an updated MuniMobile App, featuring a new industry standard for mobile apps that allows riders to ‘look, book and pay.’ The app includes an all-in-one mobile ticketing and trip planning functionality for transit and multimodal services. The trip planner offers features such as point-to-point directions; estimated vehicle arrival times; personalization for language, accessibility and service preferences; as well as live trip tracking to inform transit riders of changes to their journeys.

Cubic’s Analytics Platform will provide access to reporting tools and dashboards that will help the SFMTA make informed decisions for service and operational planning, performance management, customer engagement and customer experience.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

Cubic Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Timestream
U.S. Department of Energy Advances Nuclear Stockpile Research and Simulations with 4X More Powerful ...
Datadog and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership
Veolia Welcomes the Conclusions of the Board of Directors Held Today by Engie
UBS and Banco do Brasil Launch UBS BB Investment Bank and Unveil the Firm’s Leadership Team
Kandi America Outlines Blueprint for U.S. Market Strategy, Unveils Innovative Micro Hub Dealership ...
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
Cubic’s PIXIA Wins Enterprise Data Management Contract from National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency
25.09.20
Cubic Introduces New Ventra Mobile App for Chicagoland Travelers
21.09.20
Cubic Corporation Adopts Limited-Duration Shareholder Rights Plan
18.09.20
Cubic Wins Air Combat Training Systems Contract for US Air Force and International Partners
14.09.20
Cubic’s Nuvotronics Receives DMEA Microelectronics Trusted Source Certifications
08.09.20
Cubic to Present Virtually at the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference
03.09.20
Cubic and LA Metro Enable TAP Card on iPhone and Apple Watch