Rockwell Automation Announces Winners of Virtual 24toCode Hackathon With Cisco

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, announced today the winners of its 24toCode hackathon , the first virtual contest of its kind honoring tech wizards for creative business solutions.

Rockwell Automation's 24ToCode Hackathon sponsored by Cisco. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The hackathon event, held from September 17-19, and in partnership with Cisco, provided a virtual forum for technology, software coding and programming teams globally to apply their problem-solving skills to real-world challenges that affect the industrial software and automation industry.

“At Rockwell Automation, we promote a learn-by-doing culture. We know that innovation results from the collaboration of different voices exchanging and cultivating new ideas,” said Chris Nardecchia, senior vice president, Software & Control, and chief information officer at Rockwell Automation. “It is wonderful to see a group of people from diverse backgrounds and geographies come together to solve real-world business problems, by combining human ingenuity with machine and operations data.”

Teams developed solutions for one of four business challenges in the categories of manufacturing optimization, sustainability, visual system modernization and dynamic filtering.

“In this new working environment, it is all about disrupting. It is no longer about thinking outside the box; there is no box. We must throw out everything we know and get to work finding new ways to fix things in our world,” said Ruba Borno, senior vice president and general manager, Global CX Centers at Cisco. “The spirit of innovation and intellectual curiosity is at the core of 24toCode, and we are proud to be part of it.”

A total of $10,000 was awarded to winners with prize money split equally among team members. The 24toCode winning teams and their projects:

First place ($4,000 prize)

Team: NoNameJustCode

Team Members: Thomas Keller (Germany), Christian Renner (Germany), Stefan Schotte (France) and Sven Thiel (Germany)

Solution for dynamic filtering: The team developed code that collects data in real-time from all points on a plant floor and transmits it into the cloud as fast as possible. Plant engineers can then identify issues at all stages of manufacturing and what devices caused them to mitigate further disruption to operations.