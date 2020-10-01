Black Diamond and Nova Scotia’s Mi’kmaq Communities, in Partnership, Receive Letter of Award for $720 Million Workforce Lodge

The Partnership, named Mi’kmaq of Nova Scotia Black Diamond Limited Partnership, is owned 51% by WMA. The Mi’kmaq will be responsible for the lodge’s hospitality services. Black Diamond, which owns 49% of the Partnership, will be responsible for the supply and rental of the lodge which will house up to 5,000 workers.

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Group Limited (“Black Diamond", the "Company" or "we"), (TSX:BDI), a leading provider of space rental and workforce accommodation solutions, today announced that it and Wskijnu’k Mtmo’taqnuow Agency Ltd (“WMA”) a corporate body wholly owned by the 13 Mi’kmaw communities in Nova Scotia, working together in partnership, have received a letter of award from the proponents of the Goldboro LNG Facility confirming that the Partnership has been selected to exclusively negotiate the contract providing for the construction of a lodge and associated amenities during the four year construction phase of the Goldboro LNG Facility proposed for Guysborough County, Nova Scotia. The estimated value of the contract is $720 million.

The contract is expected to begin on or before June 30, 2021, the anticipated date for a final investment decision (“FID”) by Calgary-based Pieridae Energy Limited, which owns the right to develop the multi-billion dollar Goldboro LNG Facility. Pieridae Energy is a public corporation the shares of which trade on the TSX (PEA.TO). The letter of award from Pieridae Energy remains subject to a positive FID and/or approval of funding for pre-FID work and contemplates that the Partnership will enter into definitive service orders as specific requirements are fully defined.

Significant economic opportunities



“We are excited about what this Project means to the Mi’kmaw communities of Nova Scotia and the benefits it will bring to all of Atlantic Canada,” said Chief PJ Prosper, Regional Chief Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Chief Tma Francis, Paqtnkek First Nation. “A key component of reconciliation in Canada is the ability to have meaningful involvement in projects happening within our territories. We desire responsible development and environmental stewardship that reflect a Mi’kmaq voice and our agreement with Pieridae is an example of how companies can respect our Mi’kmaw Rights and Title, and also provide an opportunity for Mi’kmaq participation in development on our lands. The project and the workforce lodge will provide significant economic opportunities for all our Mi’kmaq communities. With our communities as the majority owner in this partnership, we are well-positioned to deliver employment and skills development for Mi’kmaq members and subcontracts for Mi’kmaw businesses.”