 

Suominen launches BIOLACE Combo – an innovative sustainable solution for absorbent hygiene articles

Suominen Corporation’s press release on October 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (EEST)

Suominen, a global frontrunner in nonwoven innovations and sustainability, introduces a new nonwoven BIOLACE Combo. Based on a 2-in-1 concept, it combines all the features of a top sheet and an acquisition and distribution layer (ADL) into one nonwoven. BIOLACE Combo is designed for use in absorbent hygiene products, such as feminine hygiene liners and pads, and can be used directly on top of the absorbent core or as the only nonwoven of an ultrathin liner.

“BIOLACE Combo can significantly improve the final product properties and offer consistent performance in addition to eliminating the need for multiple layers. Key features include excellent fluid management, quick intake while delivering advanced dryness and textile-like softness for excellent comfort. All this makes BIOLACE Combo an ideal candidate for ultrathin product design,” says Johanna Sirén, Category Manager at Suominen. “We are so happy to finally launch this concept showcasing again our Technology department’s know-how in the world of hygiene”, she continues.  

As a product in Suominen’s sustainable BIOLACE product family, BIOLACE Combo is made from only renewable plant-based raw materials and is both biodegradable and compostable. Compared to the traditional fossil-based nonwovens used in hygiene articles, BIOLACE Combo is able to provide a clear advantage in terms of lowering the CO2 footprint. Replacing two separate layers with one nonwoven also brings simplicity into the production.

“BIOLACE Combo is one of our innovations that clearly demonstrate our strategic ambition to continuously develop new products that meet consumers’ growing demand for sustainable products – without forgetting the need for confident performance,” Johanna Sirén concludes.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For more information, please contact:
Johanna Sirén, Category Manager, tel. +358 50 520 5360, johanna.siren@suominencorp.com

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens, such as wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2019 were EUR 411.4 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi


