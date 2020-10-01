ReSPECT Glioblastoma Clinical Trial Data to be Presented at 2020 Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting

“We are looking forward to updating the medical community on the latest data from our ReSPECT Phase 1 trial,” said Marc Hedrick, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Plus Therapeutics. “Until then, we will continue to focus on completing ReSPECT trial enrollment and the chemistry and manufacturing controls required to advance RNL to the next step of clinical development.”

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV ) (the “Company”), today announced that its abstract regarding lead investigational drug, Rhenium NanoLiposomes (RNL), was accepted to the 2020 Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting being held virtually on November 19-21, 2020.

The Company will be providing a detailed interim safety, tolerability, dosing and efficacy data from its ReSPECT Phase 1 clinical trial of a novel radiotherapy, RNL, in adults with recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) after standard surgical, radiation, and chemotherapy treatment. GBM is a rare, incurable and fatal disease with a median survival of about nine months following recurrence despite the current standard of care.

ReSPECT is currently supported by an award from the National Cancer Institute. The Company plans to complete enrollment in the Phase 1 trial by the end of 2020 and in parallel will utilize its recently awarded U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations to determine the next steps for the program.

Additional details about the ReSPECT trial are available at clinicaltrials.gov (NCT01906385).

About Plus Therapeutics, Inc.

Plus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PSTV) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company whose radiotherapeutic portfolio is concentrated on nanoliposome-encapsulated radionuclides for several cancer targets. Central to the Company’s drug development is a unique nanotechnology platform designed to reformulate, deliver and commercialize multiple drugs targeting rare cancers and other diseases. The platform is designed to facilitate new delivery approaches and/or formulations of safe and effective, injectable drugs, potentially enhancing the safety, efficacy and convenience for patients and healthcare providers. More information may be found at plustherapeutics.com and respect-trials.com.