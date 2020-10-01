 

Mission Ready Appoints Buck Marshall as President and CEO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (“Mission Ready” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MRS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Buck Marshall as President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company, effective immediately. To facilitate this change, James Marks has relinquished his role as interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and concurrently been appointed to the position of Chairman (“Chairman”) of the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”), effective immediately. James Marks joined the Company’s board of directors in June 2018 and has been instrumental in the Company’s forward development, most recently lending his expertise as CEO on an interim basis. Management wish to express their sincere appreciation to Mr. Marks for his unwavering dedication to the Company, and welcome him in his new capacity as Chairman of the Board.

James Marks, Chairman of Mission Ready, states “The Mission Ready team is very excited to welcome Buck Marshall aboard as President and CEO. Buck brings far more to Mission Ready than the sum of his many professional talents and successes; he has the character and values of a thoughtful, energetic servant-leader. We won when we found Buck, and he agreed to lead us forward.”

Mr. Marshall brings an impressive history of high-level management experience to the Company, including 16 years of service within the commercial banking industry. During the past 12 years, Mr. Marshall has worked in tandem with U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) lending groups – through which he has developed an intimate knowledge of SBA programs – equipping him to efficiently navigate the credit standards and requirements for working with the US Government, and to leverage the specific programs available to enable small businesses to gain access to capital when conventional access is limited.

Most recently, as Market President of Northwest Bank (“Northwest”), Mr. Marshall worked alongside Northwest’s board of directors and division managers to develop policies and procedures that would ensure the successful realization of its long-term growth strategies and corporate vision. Additionally, Mr. Marshall presided over a significant restructuring and strategic turnaround within Northwest, while growing the team over a geographically dispersed region. As the primary contact for all interactions with the U.S. Small Business Administration for exams/audits, program changes and delegated authority renewals, Mr. Marshall introduced and implemented a host of operational improvements using lean methodologies to drive efficiency and reduce costs.

