 

Tideline Launches Impact Verification Business, "Bluemark," To Strengthen Trust And Accountability In Impact Investing

The Rockefeller Foundation and Radicle Impact have agreed to be founding investors in BlueMark

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tideline, a specialist consultant for the impact investing industry, today announced the launch of BlueMark, an independent business providing impact verification services for investors and companies. BlueMark's mission is "to strengthen trust in impact investing" through rigorous and independent assessments of an investor's or company's impact practices and performance, thereby building confidence and credibility in the impact label. The new business draws on Tideline's deep expertise helping clients develop sophisticated impact investment strategies and practices, with third-party verification now emerging as the next critical piece of a best-in-class approach.

"Independent verification is essential for scaling the impact investing industry with integrity," said Christina Leijonhufvud, a Managing Partner at Tideline who has transitioned to become CEO of BlueMark. "By introducing a reliable mechanism for establishing trust and accountability in the impact investment market, stakeholders can have greater confidence in impact claims and performance. Asset owners and institutional allocators especially benefit from the introduction of impact verification, which has the potential to dramatically simplify the impact screening and monitoring process and thereby mobilize greater capital flows toward positive societal impact."

Impact verification came to the forefront in April 2019 with the introduction of the Operating Principles for Impact Management ("OPIM" or the "Impact Principles"), led by the International Finance Corporation ("IFC") and now featuring a growing group of more than 100 signatories dedicated to "establishing a common discipline around the management of investments for impact." One of these Principles—Principle 9—specifically requires signatories to publicly disclose and independently verify their alignment with the Principles on a regular basis.

Shortly after the launch of the Impact Principles, Tideline completed the first-ever published OPIM verification on behalf of LeapFrog Investments. To date, Tideline has completed 20 impact management system verifications, including nearly 40% of the verifications published to date by OPIM signatories. The aggregated results of the first 13 of these verifications were featured in Tideline's April 2020 report, "Making the Mark," that explored how impact investors are coalescing around best practices and addressing shared challenges. These results spotlighted what is now BlueMark's signature impact management practice verification, and influenced the introduction of additional verification services that span impact mandate and impact reporting assessments as well.

