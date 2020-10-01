Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum announces resignation of CFO

 

Pfeiffer Vacuum announces resignation of CFO

01.10.2020
PRESS RELEASE

Pfeiffer Vacuum announces resignation of CFO

Asslar, October 1, 2020. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, a leading global manufacturer of vacuum solutions, today announced that Ms. Nathalie Benedikt, member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer at Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, has ended her work at the Company by mutual consent with the Supervisory Board, effective September 30, 2020.

Dr. Eric Taberlet, CEO of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, says: "Over the past three years, Ms. Benedikt has structured and implemented a far reaching and ambitious global growth strategy in order to successfully start the transformation of the Company together with her Management Board colleagues and in close cooperation with the Supervisory Board. I would like to personally thank her for her dedication and her many contributions."

Together with her team, she has fundamentally reorganized, developed and transformed the areas of her competence, i.e., Finance, Controlling, IT, Human Resources, Investor Relations, Communications, Compliance and CSR, to ensure the successful implementation of the business strategy. Effective October 1, 2020, Dr. Britta Giesen - Management Board member, and designated Chairwoman and CEO - will assume these responsibilities, except for Investor Relations, for which Dr. Eric Taberlet, CEO, will initially take responsibility.

The Supervisory Board would like to also thank Ms. Nathalie Benedikt for the very good collaboration and her commitment to Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG.

Contact
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
Investor Relations
Heide Erickson
T +49 6441 802 1360
Heide.Erickson@pfeiffer-vacuum.de

About Pfeiffer Vacuum
Pfeiffer Vacuum (ticker symbol PFV, ISIN DE0006916604) is a leading global manufacturer of vacuum solutions. Among a full range of hybrid and magnetically levitated turbopumps, the portfolio comprises backing pumps, leak detectors, measurement and analysis devices, components and vacuum chambers and systems. Pfeiffer Vacuum has stood for innovative solutions and high-tech products in analytics, industry, research & development, coating and semiconductor markets since its invention of the turbopump. Founded in 1890, Pfeiffer Vacuum is active worldwide. The Company employs approximately 3,300 employees, has over 20 sales and service companies, and operates 10 manufacturing sites worldwide.

For more information, please go to: group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com

 


Language: English
Company: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
Berliner Str. 43
35614 Asslar
Germany
Phone: +49 6441 802-0
Fax: +49 6441 802-1365
E-mail: info@pfeiffer-vacuum.de
Internet: www.pfeiffer-vacuum.de
ISIN: DE0006916604
WKN: 691660
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
