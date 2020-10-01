DGAP-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG / Key word(s): Personnel Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum announces resignation of CFO 01.10.2020 / 13:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pfeiffer Vacuum announces resignation of CFO

Asslar, October 1, 2020. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, a leading global manufacturer of vacuum solutions, today announced that Ms. Nathalie Benedikt, member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer at Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, has ended her work at the Company by mutual consent with the Supervisory Board, effective September 30, 2020.

Dr. Eric Taberlet, CEO of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, says: "Over the past three years, Ms. Benedikt has structured and implemented a far reaching and ambitious global growth strategy in order to successfully start the transformation of the Company together with her Management Board colleagues and in close cooperation with the Supervisory Board. I would like to personally thank her for her dedication and her many contributions."

Together with her team, she has fundamentally reorganized, developed and transformed the areas of her competence, i.e., Finance, Controlling, IT, Human Resources, Investor Relations, Communications, Compliance and CSR, to ensure the successful implementation of the business strategy. Effective October 1, 2020, Dr. Britta Giesen - Management Board member, and designated Chairwoman and CEO - will assume these responsibilities, except for Investor Relations, for which Dr. Eric Taberlet, CEO, will initially take responsibility.

The Supervisory Board would like to also thank Ms. Nathalie Benedikt for the very good collaboration and her commitment to Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG.

Contact

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG

Investor Relations

Heide Erickson

T +49 6441 802 1360

Heide.Erickson@pfeiffer-vacuum.de

About Pfeiffer Vacuum

Pfeiffer Vacuum (ticker symbol PFV, ISIN DE0006916604) is a leading global manufacturer of vacuum solutions. Among a full range of hybrid and magnetically levitated turbopumps, the portfolio comprises backing pumps, leak detectors, measurement and analysis devices, components and vacuum chambers and systems. Pfeiffer Vacuum has stood for innovative solutions and high-tech products in analytics, industry, research & development, coating and semiconductor markets since its invention of the turbopump. Founded in 1890, Pfeiffer Vacuum is active worldwide. The Company employs approximately 3,300 employees, has over 20 sales and service companies, and operates 10 manufacturing sites worldwide.



For more information, please go to: group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com

01.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Berliner Str. 43 35614 Asslar Germany Phone: +49 6441 802-0 Fax: +49 6441 802-1365 E-mail: info@pfeiffer-vacuum.de Internet: www.pfeiffer-vacuum.de ISIN: DE0006916604 WKN: 691660 Indices: SDAX, TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1138174

End of News DGAP News Service

1138174 01.10.2020