 

Athira Pharma Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing for the LIFT-AD Study, a Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial to Evaluate ATH-1017 for Treatment of Mild-to-Moderate Alzheimer's Disease

-Study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ATH-1017 to improve mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease-

SEATTLE, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration, today announced that patient dosing has begun in the company’s Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating ATH-1017, a once-daily investigational drug for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease. The clinical trial, known as LIFT-AD (www.lift-adtrial.com), will enroll up to approximately 300 Alzheimer’s patients in the United States and Australia.

"Data from our previous study show functional biomarker effects indicating potentially positive effects of ATH-1017 on brain function in Alzheimer’s patients,” said Hans Moebius, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer at Athira. “Our goal is to confirm these compelling effects in a larger ATH-1017 study as there is a significant unmet need for new Alzheimer’s treatments.”

The Phase 2/3 clinical trial (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT04488419) is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of ATH-1017 in individuals with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease. Clinical efficacy will be measured by improvement in cognition and global/functional assessments comparing treatment arms to placebo. Up to approximately 300 patients will be randomized across two dose groups and one placebo group on a 1:1:1 basis to receive a daily subcutaneous injection of ATH-1017 or placebo over a treatment course of 26 weeks.

"Embarking on this trial to evaluate our new approach to treating Alzheimer’s is the start of a collective experience that will involve not only individuals with Alzheimer’s but their caregivers and family members,” said Leen Kawas, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer at Athira. “We appreciate the collaborative efforts that are underway to evaluate the potential of ATH-1017 to improve mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease.”

Athira’s completed Phase 1a/b clinical trials of ATH-1017 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease established that the treatment was generally well tolerated at all tested doses. Measures evaluating brain function with electroencephalogram (qEEG) also produced a strong suite of translational data. Additionally, a statistically significant improvement in Event-Related Potential (ERP) P300 latency, a functional measure of working memory processing speed and executive function, was noted in patients with Alzheimer’s disease following multiple dose treatment with ATH-1017 compared with those receiving placebo. Through the LIFT-AD clinical trial and other anticipated clinical trials, Athira is seeking to establish a connection between these P300 latency results and improved cognition.

