 

DGAP-News Sangui BioTech International Inc.: Sales of USD 28,915 in fiscal year 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.10.2020, 13:33  |  40   |   |   

DGAP-News: Sangui BioTech International Inc. / Key word(s): Annual Results
Sangui BioTech International Inc.: Sales of USD 28,915 in fiscal year 2020

01.10.2020 / 13:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sangui BioTech:
- Sales of USD 28,915 in fiscal year 2020
 


Hamburg, October, 01, 2020: In the fiscal year 2020 (01/07/2019 to 30/06/2020) Sangui BioTech International, Inc. achieved revenues from royalty income and product sales of USD 28,915. In the same period of the previous year the comparable revenue amounted to USD 88,001. Due to decreased revenues of the wound spray Granulox, the resulting royalty income of 2020 decreased by 67% compared to previous year. While revenues in the first half of the year were 78% lower than in the same period of the previous year, the decrease in the second half of the year was weaker at 48%. Responsible for this development were the measures implemented in the financial year to integrate the licensee, SastoMed GmbH, into the Mölnlycke Group. In addition, Granulox sales were negatively impacted by global measures to combat the COVID - 19 pandemic.

As operating expenses decreased USD 215,327 or 51% to USD 210,309 during the period, operating loss decreased USD 156,241 to USD 181,394 from the prior year. The cause of this development was, among others, the cost savings associated with the closure of the Witten site on 30/06/2019.

Sangui BioTech International, Inc. ("SGBI") is a holding company the shares of which are being traded on the OTCQB venture stage marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies (OTCQB: SGBI). Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Sangui shares also trade on the OTC markets of Berlin and Hamburg-Hannover stock exchanges (symbol: SBH). Its purpose is to provide financing and access to the capital markets for the enterprises of the Sangui group. SanguiBioTech GmbH is a ninety percent subsidiary of Sangui BioTech International, Inc.

For more information please contact:
Sangui Biotech International, Inc.
Thomas Striepe
Fax: +49 (40)46093120
e-mail: info@sangui.de

Some of the statements contained in this news release discuss future expectations, contain projections of results of operation or financial condition or state other "forward-looking" information. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on various factors and is derived using numerous assumptions. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ from projections include, among many others, the ability of the Company to raise sufficient capital to meet operating requirements. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Unless required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


01.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1138311  01.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1138311&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetSangui Biotech International Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
DGAP-News: Jens Holstein, CFO von MorphoSys, erklärt seinen Rücktritt zum Jahresende 2020
DGAP-News: Baumot Group hält erfolgreich Capital Market Day 2020 in Frankfurt ab
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc Approved for Listing on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Appointment of new Group Chief Risk Officer
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG baut Institutional Business mit Ankäufen von rund 160 Mio. Euro weiter aus
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer to accelerate transformation to address challenging market ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data reports successful first half-year and confirms forecast
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG deutsch
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief Therapeutics Establish Supply and Distribution Agreements for RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Sale of the front camera software business of HELLA ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest plc plant Privatplatzierung und beantragt Zweitnotierung am Nasdaq First ...
Jetzt wird es geheimnisvoll an der Börse: Nach Compass Pathways bringt Kult-Investor Peter Thiel mit Palantir ein weiteres umstrittenes ...
DGAP-DD: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:34 Uhr
DGAP-News: Sangui BioTech International Inc.: - Umsätze von USD 28.915 im Geschäftsjahr 2020 (deutsch)
13:33 Uhr
DGAP-News: Sangui BioTech International Inc.: - Umsätze von USD 28.915 im Geschäftsjahr 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.09.20
79.501
Sangui - Perle im Biotechsektor bald 1ooo % ?
15.11.19
415
FAKTEN - - SANGUI BIOTECH - - NEWS