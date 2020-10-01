NexTech’s InfernoAR Video Conferencing Platform Expanding Sales To USA and International Government Contracts

Nextech’s recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary Jolokia Corporation, now InfernoAR, has a registered NCAGE Code for doing business with international governments, NATO Commercial and Government agencies globally. It also has been GSA approved which opens the door to Multiple Award Schedules (MAS) and Federal Supply Schedules which are long-term governmentwide contracts.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, and AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events is pleased to announce it’s InfernoAR video conference platform is now entering the USA and international government contract sales channels of NCAGE, GSA, with the aim of landing large government agency contracts both in the USA and internationally.

Evan Gappelberg CEO of NexTech comments “With our new video and virtual events conferencing capabilities the InfernoAR platform is rapidly winning new business, scaling, and gaining attention from large multinational corporations and US government branches which we are currently quoting”. He continues “to ensure we can deliver to large scale enterprise customers we have been working on integrating new automation features into the InfernoAR platform. I’m happy to report that we have integrated the first in a series of automation tools allowing booth vendors to set up and customize a large volume of booths in minutes where previously it would take days and weeks. We are rapidly building in more automation which will allow for large accounts to customize the platform autonomously enabling the platform to scale massively".

According to Grandview Research the global virtual events market in 2020 is $90 billion and expected to reach more than $400 billion by 2027, growing at a 23% CAGR. With NexTech’s InfernoAR platform having augmented reality, AI, end-to-end encryption and built in language translation for 64 languages, NexTech is well positioned to rapidly take market share as the growth, and digital transformation accelerates globally.

The global health crisis has helped to usher in a new digital transformation marked by accelerating adoption of various technologies including the rapid rise in demand for video and virtual events, as well for augmented reality solutions. The company is uniquely positioned to benefit from this transformation and is seeing a surge in demand for its products and services across governments, schools and businesses.