 

NexTech’s InfernoAR Video Conferencing Platform Expanding Sales To USA and International Government Contracts

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2020, 13:30  |  48   |   |   

Company Now Pursuing Large Government Contracts Both Domestically And Abroad

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, and AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events is pleased to announce it’s InfernoAR video conference platform is now entering the USA and international government contract sales channels of NCAGE, GSA, with the aim of landing large government agency contracts both in the USA and internationally. 

Nextech’s recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary Jolokia Corporation, now InfernoAR,  has a registered NCAGE Code for doing business with international governments, NATO Commercial and Government agencies globally. It also has been GSA approved which opens the door to Multiple Award Schedules (MAS) and Federal Supply Schedules which are long-term governmentwide contracts.

Evan Gappelberg CEO of NexTech comments “With our new video and virtual events conferencing capabilities the InfernoAR platform is rapidly winning new business, scaling, and gaining attention from large multinational corporations and US government branches which we are currently quoting”. He continues “to ensure we can deliver to large scale enterprise customers we have been working on integrating new automation features into the InfernoAR platform.  I’m happy to report that we have integrated the first in a series of automation tools allowing booth vendors to set up and customize a large volume of booths in minutes where previously it would take days and weeks. We are rapidly building in more automation which will allow for large accounts to customize the platform autonomously enabling the platform to scale massively".

According to Grandview Research the global virtual events market in 2020 is $90 billion and expected to reach more than $400 billion by 2027, growing at a 23% CAGR. With NexTech’s InfernoAR platform having augmented reality, AI, end-to-end encryption and built in language translation for 64 languages, NexTech is well positioned to rapidly take market share as the growth, and digital transformation accelerates globally.

The global health crisis has helped to usher in a new digital transformation marked by accelerating adoption of various technologies including the rapid rise in demand for video and virtual events, as well for augmented reality solutions.  The company is uniquely positioned to benefit from this transformation and is seeing a surge in demand for its products and services across governments, schools and businesses.

Seite 1 von 4
NexTech AR Solutions Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Director Declaration
Selecta Biosciences and Sobi Announce Topline Data of SEL-212 from the Phase 2 COMPARE Trial ...
Zosano Pharma Receives Preliminary FDA Communication on Qtrypta NDA
Auxly Strengthens its Board and Announces Additional Steps on Path to Profitability
Zolgensma data including patients with more severe SMA at baseline further demonstrate therapeutic ...
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. Announces 15-Year Activated Carbon Supply Agreement with Cabot ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces The Official Mindleap Health Mobile App Launch in IOS and ...
California Gold Provides Corporate Update and Announces Leadership Changes
Endeavour Silver Announces At-The-Market Offering of up to US$60 Million
Enlivex Reports Positive Allocetra Trial Results in COVID-19 Patients in Severe/Critical Condition
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Director Declaration
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
NexTech Launching New AR for eCommerce Hologram Marketing Platform and New Human Supplement Product Line ‘TruLyfe’
29.09.20
NexTech Acquires Music Industry AR App ‘AirShow’
24.09.20
The Black Student Fund, Latino Student Fund and NexTech AR Partner to Create Free Interactive K-12 Independent School Fair for Students of Color
23.09.20
NexTech AR Record $900,000 Bookings For Video Conferencing and Virtual Events Platform ‘InfernoAR’
16.09.20
NexTech’s InfernoAR Chosen by Grundfos the Largest Pump Manufacturer in the World for Multiple Virtual Trade Shows
15.09.20
NexTech’s InfernoAR Chosen by UK Construction and Media Company Fenestration Digital For Five Virtual Trade Shows
11.09.20
NexTech Now Approved Microsoft Partner
09.09.20
NexTech AR Acquires Fast-Growing Profitable Amazon eCommerce Launch Platform
03.09.20
NexTech’s InfernoAR Chosen by Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) Digital Health

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.09.20
56
NexTech AR Solutions - Jemand dabei?