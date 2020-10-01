Philadelphia Eagles Make DraftKings Team’s Official Daily Fantasy Sports Partner and Official Sports Betting Partner

As part of the new agreement, DraftKings will receive exclusive naming rights to Lincoln Financial Field’s field club, a premium lounge which will be called “The DraftKings Field Club.” The DraftKings Field Club will offer a true VIP experience and exclusive game day access, featuring an on-field viewing area in the north end zone, hospitality arrangements in the private club space and additional benefits. The DraftKings Field Club will open its doors to ticketed guests once the in-person sports experience returns to Lincoln Financial Field.

BOSTON, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) and the Philadelphia Eagles announced a new multi-year deal today which will make DraftKings the Official Daily Fantasy Sports Partner and Official Sports Betting Partner of the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Philadelphia is home to some of the most passionate football fans, and we could not be more excited to join forces with the Eagles,” said Ezra Kucharz, Chief Business Officer, DraftKings. “Be it fans at home, on the DraftKings mobile app, or inside Lincoln Financial Field, we look forward to introducing Eagles fans and DraftKings customers alike to an all-encompassing DraftKings experience.”

In addition to receiving field club naming rights at Lincoln Financial Field, DraftKings’ branding will also be integrated throughout a number of the Eagles’ social media channels and digital assets, including practice livestreams, in-game branding, videoboards and signage at Lincoln Financial Field. DraftKings will also have a strong branding presence on Eagles-affiliated broadcasts and will have sponsorship activations included in the team’s annual NFL Draft Party.

DraftKings will also deliver Eagles Stat Showdown, a new free-to-play game that will give fans the opportunity to win weekly prizes throughout the NFL season. More information on Eagles Stat Showdown presented by DraftKings can be found by visiting draftkings.com/eagles-stat-showdown.

“Our partnership with DraftKings presents many new and exciting opportunities that will help drive the fan experience at Lincoln Financial Field to the next level,” said Catherine Carlson, Senior Vice President of Revenue and Strategy, Philadelphia Eagles. “DraftKings has established itself as an emerging leader in the sports and entertainment space, with an already strong presence in Philadelphia. We look forward to a successful future with DraftKings and showcasing the value of our shared vision in fun and engaging ways for our fans.”