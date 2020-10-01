 

AnPac Bio Announces Equity Investment from Keystone Capital Partners for up to $7 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2020, 13:30  |  44   |   |   

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States, announced today that the Company has entered into an agreement with Keystone Capital Partners (“Keystone”) for a preferred stock investment of US$7.0 Million. Additional details on the transaction are outlined in the accompanying Registration Statement filed on September 30, 2020 (File No. 333‐249170).

The investment provides AnPac Bio with additional access to growth capital to expand its operations in China and continue to commercialize in the United States. Additionally, the Company intends to use the funding proceeds to advance its CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis) technology to provide cost-effective early-detection cancer screening and testing.

The information contained in this press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the shares of our preferred stock discussed herein, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation, or sale of the shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

About AnPac Bio

AnPac Bio is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection, with 128 issued patents as of June 30, 2020. With two certified clinical laboratories in China and one CLIA and CAP accredited clinical laboratory in the United States, AnPac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis), bio-chemical, immunological, and genomics tests. According to Frost & Sullivan, AnPac Bio ranked third worldwide and first in China among companies offering next-generation early cancer screening and detection technologies in terms of the number of clinical samples for cancer screening and detection, based on approximately 41,700 clinical samples as at May 2020. AnPac Bio’s CDA technology platform has been shown in retrospective validation studies to be able to detect the risk of over 20 different cancer types with high sensitivity and specificity.

