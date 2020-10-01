 

AutoStore sues Ocado for infringing technology patents central to the Ocado Smart Platform

- Ocado Smart Platform's automated storage and retrieval system unlawfully infringes AutoStore's patented technology

- Ocado has signed agreements with retailers such as Kroger, Marks & Spencer and Morrisons for systems that infringe AutoStore's intellectual property

- Complaints filed in both United States (US International Trade Commission; US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia) and United Kingdom (High Court of England and Wales)

- AutoStore seeks orders barring Ocado and its partners from manufacturing and selling infringing products and importing them into the United States, as well as financial damages

NEDRE VATS, Norway, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoStore, the pioneer and global leader in automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), today filed patent infringement lawsuits in the United States and the United Kingdom against the UK FTSE 100-listed online grocery retailer and technology company, Ocado Group Plc.

The Black Line(TM): One of AutoStore’s Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems

AutoStore is seeking court orders barring Ocado and its partner, Tharsus Group (of Blyth, UK), from manufacturing, importing, using and selling technology that infringes AutoStore's patents, as well as monetary damages. Ocado has signed agreements with retailers such as Kroger (US), Marks & Spencer (UK), and Morrisons (UK) that rely on the continued infringement of AutoStore's intellectual property.

AutoStore has filed complaints in the following tribunals:

  • The US International Trade Commission, seeking an exclusion order preventing the importation of Ocado's infringing products into the United States;
  • The US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, seeking an injunction against, among other things, the manufacture, sale, and use of Ocado's infringing products, as well as monetary damages for Ocado's past and ongoing infringement of AutoStore's intellectual property; and
  • The High Court of England and Wales, seeking, among other remedies, an injunction barring the manufacture, sale, and use of Ocado's infringing products in the United Kingdom, as well as monetary damages.

The complaint filed with the US International Trade Commission also names Printed Motor Works (of Hampshire, UK), an Ocado supplier, as a respondent.

